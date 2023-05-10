Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AS LHV Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0RIR   EE3100073644

AS LHV GROUP

(0RIR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  - 
- EUR   -.--%
Summary 
Summary

Moody's raised outlook on LHV Pank's deposit ratings to positive

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
The rating agency Moody's Investors Service affirmed AS LHV Group’s and AS LHV Pank’s raitings at previous levels, however the previously stable outlook of LHV Pank’s long-term deposit ratings was changed to positive indicating expectations of creditworthiness growth.

Moody's has assigned long-term issuer ratings to AS LHV Group:

  • Long-term issuer rating Baa3
  • Senior unsecured rating Baa3
  • Outlook of the ratings remain stable

Conjointly Moody’s affirmed the raitings assigned to AS LHV Pank:

  • Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)
  • Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2
  • Long-term bank deposit rating Baa1
  • Short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2
  • The long-term deposit rating carries a positive outlook

Additional information: www.moodys.com

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group's companies employ more than 920 people. As of March, LHV's banking services are being used by 391,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 130,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 155,000 clients. LHV Group’s subsidiary, LHV Bank, holds a UK banking licence and offers Banking Services for global fintechs and SME Lending solutions for UK businesses.

 

Priit Rum
Communication manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 


Financials
Sales 2022 165 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2022 59,8 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 713 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 1 129 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 -15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,98x
Nbr of Employees 898
Free-Float 52,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Madis Toomsalu Member-Management Board
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Heldur Meerits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LHV GROUP0.00%1 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.21%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.49%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
