Recording of LHV Group's 18 October investor webinar

To give an overview of the 2022 Q3 financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 18 October. The overview of the company's progress was presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.



The live coverage was followed by 27 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/4WNQj3ChXqU.

Presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Presentation_2022-10-EN.pdf.





