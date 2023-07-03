Inside information, 2023-07-03 15:30 CEST -- AS MADARA Cosmetics has received the notifications of sustainability manager Anete Vabule on transactions with securities issued by AS MADARA Cosmetics.

The received notifications are available in the attachment.

The Management Board of AS "MADARA Cosmetics"

The shares of Madara Cosmetics are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS Madara Cosmetics is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA.

AS "MADARA Cosmetics" was founded in 2006 and has become one of the leading cosmetics manufacturers in Northern Europe and a leader in Latvia. The company' s brand MÁDARA is a pioneer in the natural skincare and make-up segment in Latvia. Since November 2017, the company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic alternative market First North. For more information, visit investors.madaracosmetics.com.

Contact information:

Address: 131 Zeltiņu Street, Mārupe district, Mārupe, LV 2167, Latvia

Contact person: Uldis Iltners, member of the Management Board

E-mail: uldis@madaracosmetics.com

Phone: +371 67 470 243



Certified adviser:

ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA

Contact person: Justīne Ignatavičute

E-mail: justine.ignatavicute@eversheds-sutherland.lv

Phone: +371 28 665 066



Attachments:

Veidne_ENG_03-07-2023.pdf



