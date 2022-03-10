Log in
    MDRAUC   LV0000101624

AS MADARA COSMETICS

(MDRAUC)
AS MADARA Cosmetics : Recording of AS MADARA Cosmetics webinar presenting financial results of 12 months 2021

03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
MADARA Cosmetics
Company Announcement Recording of AS MADARA Cosmetics webinar presenting financial results of 12 months 2021

Inside information, 2022-03-10 07:00 CET -- On March 9, 2022 AS MADARA Cosmetics organized its investor webinar, during which the member of the Management Board and shareholder Uldis Iltners presented company's financial results and key events of 12 months 2021, as well as answered participants' questions.

The recording of the webinar is available at https://bit.ly/3sU6LIf,and the webinar presentation is available in the attachment.

MADARA Cosmetics thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company's announcements to get information on the next webinar!

The shares of Madara Cosmetics are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS Madara Cosmetics is AS LHV Pank.

MADARA Cosmetics was founded in 2006 and has become one of the leading manufacturers of cosmetics in Northern Europe and the leader in Latvia. The cosmetics brand MÁDARA represented by the company is a pioneer in the segment of natural beauty care and make-up cosmetics in Latvia. In 2016 and in 2017, the company ranked in the Top 10 of the Most Reputable Companies of Latvia. At the beginning of 2017, the limited liability company was transformed to a joint-stock company. Since November 2017, the company's shares have been listed on the "Nasdaq Baltic" alternative market "First North". The company has been awarded the European "Role Model" award of the "SME Star Awards 2018" organised by the European Parliament in Brussels for small and medium companies. In 2019, the company received the Excellence Award at Nasdaq Baltic Award 2019 and is one of the companies that rings the bell of the trading session on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York. At the end of 2020, the idea of AS MADARA Cosmetics gained worldwide recognition and won the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) award WIPO IP Enterprise Trophy. For more information, visit investors.madaracosmetics.com.

Contact information:
Address: 131 Zeltiņu Street, Mārupe district, Mārupe, LV 2167, Latvia
Contact person: Uldis Iltners, member of the Management Board
E-mail: uldis@madaracosmetics.com
Phone: +371 67 470 243

Certified advisor:
AS "LHV Pank"
Contact person: Ivars Bergmanis
E-mail: ivars.bergmanis@lhv.ee
Phone: +372 680 2720

Attachments:
MADARA webinar 2021.pdf

All news about AS MADARA COSMETICS
01:23aAS MADARA COSMETICS : Recording of AS MADARA Cosmetics webinar presenting financial result..
03/01AS MADARA COSMETICS : will hold Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 12 ..
02/25AS MADARA Cosmetics Reports Unaudited Consolidated Turnover Results for the Year 31 Dec..
02/25AS MADARA COSMETICS : Management Report on the Unaudited Financial Statements for 2021
02/16AS MADARA COSMETICS : starts a print-on-demand business
2021AS MADARA Cosmetics Announces Executive Changes
2021As Madara Cosmetics Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
2021AS MADARA Cosmetics Reports Unaudited Consolidated Turnover Results for the Six Months ..
2021AS MADARA Cosmetics Approves Partially Distribute Profit for the Financial Year 2020, P..
2021AS MADARA Cosmetics Announces Partially Distribute Profit for the Financial Year 2020, ..
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,5 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,7 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Lote Tisenkopfa-Iltnere Chairman-Management Board
Anna Ramata-Stunda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liene Drazniece Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anna Andersone Member-Supervisory Board
Edgars Petersons Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS MADARA COSMETICS-27.54%93
L'ORÉAL-14.62%219 955
KAO CORPORATION-19.37%19 622
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-13.70%19 144
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION4.19%8 977
COTY INC.-23.14%6 769