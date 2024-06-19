AS MADARA Cosmetics : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS “MADARA Cosmetics”, dated 19 June 2024
June 19, 2024 at 09:45 am EDT
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS "MADARA Cosmetics", dated 19 June 2024
1. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and statement of the sworn auditor, approval of the Annual report for 2023.
1) To take note of the reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and statement of the sworn auditor of AS "MADARA Cosmetics".
2) To approve separate annual report and annual consolidated report for the financial year 2023 that has been prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS "MADARA Cosmetics".
2. Distribution of profit.
1) To distribute in dividends from AS "MADARA Cosmetics" profit of 2023 in the amount of EUR 1 694 339 and part of the undistributed profit of previous years in the amount of EUR 496 076.24, which in total amounts to EUR 2 190 415.24 or EUR 0.58 per share.
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay dividends) shall be 3 July 2024. To set that the dividend record date shall be 4 July 2024. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 5 July 2024.
3. Approval of amendments and the new version of articles of association.
1) To approve the amendments to AS "MADARA Cosmetics" articles of association, by expressing the current wording of Clause 3.4. of articles of association: "3.4. All the shares of the Company are dematerialised."
2) To approve the new version of AS "MADARA Cosmetics" articles of association.
The Management Board of AS "MADARA Cosmetics"
The shares of Madara Cosmetics are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.
The Certified Adviser for AS Madara Cosmetics is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA.
AS "MADARA Cosmetics" was founded in 2006 and has become one of the leading cosmetics manufacturers in Northern Europe and a leader in Latvia. The company' s brand MÁDARA is a pioneer in the natural skincare and make-up segment in Latvia. Since November 2017, the company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic alternative market First North. For more information, visit investors.madaracosmetics.com.
MADARA Cosmetics AS is a Latvia-based company, which is primarily engaged in the cosmetics industry. The Company operates as a manufacturer of organic skincare products, based on pure Northern ingredients. The Company offers a wide range of products, such as face creams, cleansing gels, tonics, masks, defoliants, body creams, shower gels, liquid soap, shampoos, among others.