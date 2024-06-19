The shares of Madara Cosmetics are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS Madara Cosmetics is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitāns SIA.

AS "MADARA Cosmetics" was founded in 2006 and has become one of the leading cosmetics manufacturers in Northern Europe and a leader in Latvia. The company' s brand MÁDARA is a pioneer in the natural skincare and make-up segment in Latvia. Since November 2017, the company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic alternative market First North. For more information, visit

investors.madaracosmetics.com

.