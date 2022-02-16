AS MADARA Cosmetics : starts a print-on-demand business

Inside information, 2022-02-16 15:45 CET -- AS MADARA Cosmetics continues to strengthen its position as one of the most innovative and sustainable cosmetics manufacturers in the region and has invested EUR 350,000 to launch a new start-up project in the print-on-demand industry. This will provide the opportunity for clients to start their own natural and/or organic certified cosmetics line or order products with their own brand logo and personalised design through a self-service cosmetics private label web platform - Selfnamed.

The Company's experience and know-how in natural and organic cosmetics product development and post-processing as well as e-commerce has allowed it to offer a unique product assortment for face, body and hair care with minimum order quantities as low as 1 piece per product. A unique feature of the products will be retaining the COSMOS natural and/or organic certification. The self-service experience will include a design studio with drag-and-drop features that will allow to place the user's brand elements into label and box layouts.

To find out more, visit https://selfnamed.com.

The shares of Madara Cosmetics are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS Madara Cosmetics is AS LHV Pank.

MADARA Cosmetics was founded in 2006 and has become one of the leading manufacturers of cosmetics in Northern Europe and the leader in Latvia. The cosmetics brand MÁDARA represented by the company is a pioneer in the segment of natural beauty care and make-up cosmetics in Latvia. In 2016 and in 2017, the company ranked in the Top 10 of the Most Reputable Companies of Latvia. At the beginning of 2017, the limited liability company was transformed to a joint-stock company. Since November 2017, the company's shares have been listed on the "Nasdaq Baltic" alternative market "First North". The company has been awarded the European "Role Model" award of the "SME Star Awards 2018" organised by the European Parliament in Brussels for small and medium companies. In 2019, the company received the Excellence Award at Nasdaq Baltic Award 2019 and is one of the companies that rings the bell of the trading session on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York. At the end of 2020, the idea of AS MADARA Cosmetics gained worldwide recognition and won the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) award WIPO IP Enterprise Trophy. For more information, visit investors.madaracosmetics.com.

