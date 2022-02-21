Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Merko Ehitus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK1T   EE3100098328

AS MERKO EHITUS

(MRK1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Merko Ehitus : Merko builds the Arter quarter

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Merko builds the Arter quarter
21.02.2022

Kapitel develops and Merko buildsa high-quality and healthy working environment in Liivalaia, renamed the Arter quarter, for companies that value their employees. The quarter with a total leasable area of 38,000 sq m and a park will be completed in the Q3 2024.

"Arter is a people-centred urban space in the centre of Tallinn. A new meeting place for generating bold and creative ideas, it will shape the jobs of the future. This is a place for companies that value their employees and with whom we will create a higher-quality, healthier and more inspiring work environment," said Allan Remmelkoor, Kapitel's Project Director.

"The Arter concept is based on changed work culture and higher expectations for the work environment. The home office and distance work alone cannot maintain a valuable team or attract talent; a common inspiring environment is needed to keep relationships of trust in a team. That is why we contribute to the creation of a social space that connects different office spaces into a whole and forms a common ecosystem. We pay special attention to creating outdoor green areas for different uses because just 30 minutes of fresh air a day makes us more efficient and creative," added Remmelkoor.

In addition to office space, the Arter quarter will have various meeting rooms, co-creative areas, a library, courtyards and cafés. There will be a town square in front of the buildings, a 500 sq m urban garden on the roof terrace of the 15-storey office building, and a public park in the riverbed area of the former Härjapea River.

"In terms of volume, the Arter quarter is one of the largest and most demanding projects in Estonia. The technical solutions and environmental friendliness of the buildings, as well as the customer's expectations for the first-class quality of the environment and the public urban space present a challenge to Merko as well as all the partners and contractors. Complexes corresponding to the BREEAM Excellent level are rarely built in Estonia and are therefore all the more valuable," said Ivo Volkov, Chairman of the Management Board of Merko Ehitus Eesti.

"The increased health requirements for the environment in recent years have come to stay-our offices will have better than standard ventilation and also air humidification, which is rare in Estonian office buildings. We will apply additional solutions to ensure air cleanliness in common areas. All this will make the people working here healthier and, thanks to that, more creative and happier," added Remmelkoor. The offices will have first-class indoor climate, the free height of the floors is at least three metres, and some of the offices have a full-height glass facade. Raised floors provide flexibility for changing the layout and location of workplaces.

"The increasingly popular 15-minute city concept applies in our quarter, and what's more, we can talk about a-few-minutes city in terms of the services consumed during the working day. Thanks to this, the people working in Arter will save hours of valuable time every week," said Remmelkoor. Kapitel created the concept for the indoor streets on the ground floor and the greenery in the indoor square in cooperation with the internationally experienced London-based architectural firm StudioN. Three restaurants will open in the quarter, including a restaurant with a rooftop terrace on the 28th floor. Facilities include a sports club with a swimming pool, relaxation pools, saunas and an outdoor terrace, health and beauty services and child care.

The Arter quarter consists of a 28-, 15- and 9-storey building and a connecting central building with a parking garage. The quarter, with a total rental area of 38,000 sq m, will have 29,000 sq m of high-quality office space, 6,000 sq m of various catering and service premises and 3,000 sq m of rental apartments. The near-zero energy buildings with environmentally friendly energy solutions are designed and built according to the BREEAM Excellent standard. Energy piles and district cooling are used to cover the cooling and heating needs of the buildings, and 11 lifts will serve the quarter. The architect of the quarter is Martin Aunin and the interior architect is Arhitekt11.

The two-storey underground car park and parking garage will have a total of 470 parking spaces, a car wash, the largest indoor bicycle parking area in Estonia for 90 bicycles, a bicycle wash and repair area, and changing and shower rooms. The entire project will be completed in the third quarter of 2024, including its public park, the new Veski Street and the renovated section of Imanta Street, which will ensure safe and peaceful traffic around the quarter.

More information: www.arter.ee

Disclaimer

AS Merko Ehitus published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS MERKO EHITUS
01:00aConstruction contract in Estonia (Liivalaia quarter in Tallinn)
AQ
02/15Construction contract in Estonia (Pelgulinna State gymnasium in Tallinn)
GL
02/15AS MERKO EHITUS : Contract for construction of Pelgulinna state upper secondary school sig..
PU
02/102021 12 months and IV quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
AQ
02/10AS Merko Ehitus Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/03Construction contract in Estonia (reconstruction of Rannamõisa tee in Tallinn)
AQ
2021Investor calendar 2022
AQ
2021AS MERKO EHITUS : MERKO won two gold medals at the Lithuanian Product of the Year 2021 Awa..
PU
2021Construction contract termination in Estonia (hotel building in Tallinn)
AQ
2021AS MERKO EHITUS : Merko's Kaunas Police Building becomes the first A ++ class energy perfo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 436 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2021 119 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 787 M 325 M 325 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart AS MERKO EHITUS
Duration : Period :
AS Merko Ehitus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,18 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres Trink Chairman-Management Board
Urmas Somelar Head-Group Finance Unit
Toomas Annus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Indrek Neivelt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Teet Roopalu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS MERKO EHITUS6.31%325
VINCI8.69%64 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.00%36 471
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.58%35 455
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.37%24 222
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%23 155