    MRK1T   EE3100098328

AS MERKO EHITUS

(MRK1T)
08:59:59 2023-05-25
16.12 EUR   -0.25%
Construction contract in Estonia (Hyatt hotel building in Tallinn)

05/26/2023
On 25 May 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Estma HPT OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of the first stage of hotel and office building located at Sadama 4, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of 6-storey building with one underground floor, the building will operate as Hyatt hotel and accommodate offices.

The contract value is approximately EUR 11.1 million, plus value added tax. The first stage of the construction works is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Ivo Volkov, tel. +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.


Financials
Sales 2023 4 476 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2023 162 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 571 M 306 M 306 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 23,1%
Managers and Directors
Andres Trink Chairman-Management Board
Urmas Somelar Head-Group Finance Unit
Toomas Annus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Indrek Neivelt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Teet Roopalu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS MERKO EHITUS13.84%306
VINCI15.55%65 638
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.73%37 136
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.81%34 772
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.21.30%24 180
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED33.27%24 136
