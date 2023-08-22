On 22 August 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and TKM Kinnisvara AS, part of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, entered into a contract for the construction of a logistics center at Paemurru 1, Maardu.

According to the contract AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will construct the logistics center with the roads, loading and parking areas and external networks belonging to the building. The building will be built in accordance with the requirements of the BREEAM certificate.

The contract value is approximately EUR 20 million, plus value added tax. The building will be completed in autumn 2024.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

