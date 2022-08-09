Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Merko Ehitus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK1T   EE3100098328

AS MERKO EHITUS

(MRK1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  03:19 2022-08-09 am EDT
13.50 EUR   +0.45%
03:14aConstruction contract in Estonia (tram line connecting Old Harbour and Rail Baltic's Ülemiste passenger terminal in Tallinn)
GL
08/042022 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
GL
08/042022 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Construction contract in Estonia (tram line connecting Old Harbour and Rail Baltic's Ülemiste passenger terminal in Tallinn)

08/09/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 9 August 2022, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and KMG Inseneriehituse AS signed a design and construction contract with Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department for the construction of a tram line connecting the Tallinn Old Harbour with Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal.

About being selected the preferred bidder, AS Merko Ehitus published stock exchange announcement on 19 July 2022.

Under the agreement, a new tram line will be built on a section of approximately 2.5 kilometres, starting at the intersection of Kivisilla/Gonsiori streets up to the Põhja boulevard. In carrying out the works, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is the leading partner with a 50:50 ratio.

The contract value is approximately EUR 36.5 million, plus value added tax. The scheduled deadline of the works is in February 2025.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Ivo Volkov, CEO of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AS MERKO EHITUS
03:14aConstruction contract in Estonia (tram line connecting Old Harbour and Rail Baltic's Ül..
GL
08/042022 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
GL
08/042022 6 months and II quarter consolidated unaudited interim report
GL
08/04AS Merko Ehitus Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
08/01Going to court with the Salaspils contract dispute (Riga, Latvia)
GL
08/01Going to court with the Salaspils contract dispute (Riga, Latvia)
AQ
07/26Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Eston..
GL
07/26Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Eston..
AQ
07/19Public Procurement Preferred Bidder Announcement (tram line connecting Vanasadama and R..
GL
07/19Public Procurement Preferred Bidder Announcement (tram line connecting Vanasadama and R..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 178 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2022 79,8 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net cash 2022 94,5 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 837 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart AS MERKO EHITUS
Duration : Period :
AS Merko Ehitus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 160,26 EEK
Average target price 202,94 EEK
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres Trink Chairman-Management Board
Urmas Somelar Head-Group Finance Unit
Toomas Annus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Indrek Neivelt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Teet Roopalu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS MERKO EHITUS-11.70%243
VINCI-0.23%52 764
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.46%31 638
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%30 455
QUANTA SERVICES19.41%19 581
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.80%19 298