On 23 May 2024 entered into force a contract signed between UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Telšių vėjo parkas, for performing the construction works of the wind farm balance of plant in Telšiai district in Lithuania.

The contract value is above EUR 55 million euros, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2026.

UAB Merko Statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee