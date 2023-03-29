Advanced search
    EE3100098328

AS MERKO EHITUS

(MRK1T)
2023-03-28
15.26 EUR   -0.13%
Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations, electrical cables and roads)
GL
01:00aConstruction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations, electrical cables and roads)
AQ
03/10Merko Ehitus to Build 108 Apartments in Tallinn, Estonia
MT
Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations, electrical cables and roads)

03/29/2023 | 01:01am EDT
On 28 March 2023 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Vėjas LT, part of E energija group, entered into the contract to perform the construction of foundations for 16 wind turbines, electrical cables and roads in a windfarm located in the Kelmė district, Lithuania.

The contract value is approximately EUR 30 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.


Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.


