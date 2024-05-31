AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 10 June 2024.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 7 June 2024. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.

AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.30 euro per share on 21 June 2024.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee