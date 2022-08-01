Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Merko Ehitus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK1T   EE3100098328

AS MERKO EHITUS

(MRK1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-07-29 am EDT
13.40 EUR   -0.30%
01:00aGoing to court with the Salaspils contract dispute (Riga, Latvia)
AQ
07/26Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)
GL
07/26Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Going to court with the Salaspils contract dispute (Riga, Latvia)

08/01/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After several attempts to resolve the differences in interpretation of the Salaspils kindergarten construction contract via negotiations with Salaspils County Council, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has submitted application to court of economic affairs for dispute resolution.

SIA Merks (www.merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering, and residential construction.

Additional information: Mr. Andris Bišmeistars, CEO of SIA Merks, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.


 


All news about AS MERKO EHITUS
01:00aGoing to court with the Salaspils contract dispute (Riga, Latvia)
AQ
07/26Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Eston..
GL
07/26Construction launch of kindergarten in Uus-Veerenni residential quarter (Tallinn, Eston..
AQ
07/19Public Procurement Preferred Bidder Announcement (tram line connecting Vanasadama and R..
GL
07/19Public Procurement Preferred Bidder Announcement (tram line connecting Vanasadama and R..
AQ
07/19Launch of the fourth stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)
GL
07/19Launch of the fourth stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)
AQ
07/19AS Merko Ehitus Launches the Fourth Stage of the Erminurme Residential Project (Tartu, ..
CI
06/20Start of the construction of the third stage of Merks Viesturdārzs residential pro..
GL
06/20Start of the construction of the third stage of Merks Viesturdārzs residential pro..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 178 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2022 79,8 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net cash 2022 94,5 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 823 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart AS MERKO EHITUS
Duration : Period :
AS Merko Ehitus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 159,48 EEK
Average target price 202,94 EEK
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres Trink Chairman-Management Board
Urmas Somelar Head-Group Finance Unit
Toomas Annus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Indrek Neivelt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Teet Roopalu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS MERKO EHITUS-11.96%242
VINCI0.51%53 765
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.61%32 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%31 341
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.17%20 106
QUANTA SERVICES20.99%19 937