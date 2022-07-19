Public Procurement Preferred Bidder Announcement (tram line connecting Vanasadama and Rail Baltic's Ülemiste passenger terminal)

Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department has informed that the public procurement “Design and construction of a tram line connecting the upper passenger terminal of old Harbour and rail Baltic” (reference number 248480) preferred bidder is announced to be joint offer of as Merko Ehitus Eesti , part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and KMG Inseneriehituse AS with a value of approximately 36.5 million euros, plus VAT. About the conclusion of the design and construction contract AS Merko Ehitus will notify respectively on the stock exchange. In carrying out the works, as Merko Ehitus Eesti is the leading partner with a 50:50 ratio.

Construction works on the tram line connecting the old Harbour with Ülemiste passanger terminal of Rail Baltic will run on a section of approximately 2.5 kilometres from the intersection of Kivisilla/Gonsiori to the Põhja blvd. The duration of the work shall be 30 months from the date of conclusion of the contract.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Peeter Laidma, director of civil engineering division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee