    PRF1T   EE3100101031

AS PRFOODS

(PRF1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  07:25:11 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.2340 EUR   +0.43%
04:57pAS PRFoods Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report 3d Quarter and 9 months 2022/23
GL
04/28Prf : Change in the governing bodies of Saaremere Kala AS
GL
04/28Prf : Change in the governing bodies of Saaremere Kala AS
AQ
AS PRFoods Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report 3d Quarter and 9 months 2022/23

05/31/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2022/2023 financial year

PRFoods continues to operate now as Estonian-British group, having two productions facilities in Estonia and United Kingdom respectively. Fish farming operations are taking place only in Estonia, with further capacity expansions planned.
Q3 and 9 months results show that downsizing operations was risky but proven right, as our profitability has substantially improved. EBITDA from operations improved from -1,1 meur year ago to 0,04 meur. Operating results was near zero when last year it was still -1,4 meur. We finished quarter with small profit compared to -4,5 meur loss last year (due to divestments).
On 9 months basis our EBITDA from operations improved from -2,3 meur to 200,000 eur positive result, , while our sales were down 57%. Gross profit improved by 23% in absolute terms, which is very remarkable result.
We finished 9 months with 800,000 eur profit compared to -6,6 million lass last year (incl one -off effect of divestments)
While our products are in strong demand, the overall price increases have negative effect on purchase frequency. High inflation and high food prices persist, making consumption growth unlikely. Also high leverage of the group straddles the company with extreme cash flow management challenges.
We believe with new farming licences we can re-establish PRFoods as regional leader in fish farming and processing. 2024 we see significant growth in sales to Finland and elsewhere in the region.
Challenges remain, as for entire food processing sector, but I am very pleased with personal commitment and professionalism in our operating companies, John Ross Jr. and Saare Kala. Their effort has put the company on new lease of life.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT 

mln EUR
unless indicated otherwise		3Q 2022/20232021/20223Q 2021/20222020/2021
Sales3,742,17,458,7
Gross profit1,13,1-0,35
EBITDA from operations0,0-1,7-1,1-1,2
EBITDA0,2-2,1-0,9-1,3
EBIT-0,1-4,2-1,4-3,9
EBT0,1-8,2-4,5-5
Net profit (loss)0,1-8,2-4,5-5,2
Gross margin28,7%7,4%-4,3%8,50%
Operational EBITDA margin10%-4,1%-15,5%-2,1%
EBITDA margin5,7%-5,1%-12,2%-2,1%
EBIT margin-1,9%-9,9%-19,2%-6,6%
EBT margin2,7%-19,5%-63,7%-8,5%
Net margin2,8%-19,4%-61,1%-8,8%
Operating expense ratio-37,1%-17,1%-15,6%16,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR
unless indicated otherwise		31.03.202330.06.202231.03.202230.06.2021
Net debt16,5824,723,920,9
Equity7,88,110,115,8
Working capital0,8-3,2-2,9-2,9
Assets29,838,94055,3
Liquidity ratio1,0x0,7x1,0x0,9x
Equity ratio26,0%20,7%25,3%28,6%
Gearing ratio68,1%75,4%70,256,9%
Debt to total assets0,8x0,8x0,8x0,7x
Net debt to operating EBITDA21,4x-14,5x21,4x-16,9x
ROE1,3%-68,5%-34,8%-28,7%
ROA0,3%-17,3%-9,4%-9,1%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '00031.03.202331.03.202230.06.2022
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents457119110
Receivables and prepayments3 0933 6692 567
Inventories1 7852 6612 196
Biological assets-2 3133 003
Total current assets5 3368 7627 876
    
Deferred tax assets-9793
Long-term financial investments304230229
Tangible assets6 7669 0178 882
Intangible assets17 40121 94221 837
Total non-current assets24 47131 28631 041
TOTAL ASSETS29 806 40 048 38 917
    
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   
Interest-bearing liabilities1 4507 4847 094
Payables and prepayments3 0554 0043 978
Government grants-152-
Total current liabilities4 50511 64011 073
    
Interest-bearing liabilities15 58516 52317 725
Payables and prepayments--204
Deferred tax liabilities1 6451 5361 599
Government grants321226265
Total non-current liabilities17 55118 28519 792
TOTAL LIABILITIES22 056 29 925 30 865
    
Share capital7 7377 7377 737
Share premium14 00714 00714 007
Treasury shares- 390- 390- 390
Statutory capital reserve515151
Currency translation differences261815839
Retained profit (loss)- 14 162- 11 819- 14 391
Equity attributable to parent7 50410 4017 853
Non-controlling interest246- 278199
TOTAL EQUITY7 750 10 123 8 052
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES29 806 40 048 38 917

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '0003Q 2022/20233Q 2021/20229m 2022/20239m 2021/2022
Revenue3 6757 37915 58536 878
Cost of goods sold-2 619-7 698-12 404-34 270
Gross profit1 056-3193 1812 608
     
Operating expenses-1 362-1 149-3 855-5 853
Selling and distribution expenses-621-964- 1 935-4 213
Administrative expenses-741-185-1 920-1 640
Other income / expense66-198-2-136
Fair value adjustment on biological assets1702460314
Operating profit (loss)-71-1 420-677-3 067
Financial income / expenses171-3 2831 619-3 651
Profit (Loss) before tax101-4 703942-6 718
Income tax2192-10683
Net profit (loss) for the period103-4 511836-6 635
     
Net profit (loss) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company153-4 481821-6 641
Non-controlling interests-51-30156
Total net profit (loss) for the period102-4 511836-6 635
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:    
Foreign currency translation differences-133-140-578132
Total comprehensive income (expense)-31-4 651258-6 503
     
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company20-4 621243-6 509
Non-controlling interests-51-30156
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-31-4 651258-6 503
     
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)0.00-0.120.02-0.17
     
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)0.00-0.100.02-0.15

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee                

Attachment


