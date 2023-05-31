AS PRFoods Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report 3d Quarter and 9 months 2022/23
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2022/2023 financial year
PRFoods continues to operate now as Estonian-British group, having two productions facilities in Estonia and United Kingdom respectively. Fish farming operations are taking place only in Estonia, with further capacity expansions planned. Q3 and 9 months results show that downsizing operations was risky but proven right, as our profitability has substantially improved. EBITDA from operations improved from -1,1 meur year ago to 0,04 meur. Operating results was near zero when last year it was still -1,4 meur. We finished quarter with small profit compared to -4,5 meur loss last year (due to divestments). On 9 months basis our EBITDA from operations improved from -2,3 meur to 200,000 eur positive result, , while our sales were down 57%. Gross profit improved by 23% in absolute terms, which is very remarkable result. We finished 9 months with 800,000 eur profit compared to -6,6 million lass last year (incl one -off effect of divestments) While our products are in strong demand, the overall price increases have negative effect on purchase frequency. High inflation and high food prices persist, making consumption growth unlikely. Also high leverage of the group straddles the company with extreme cash flow management challenges. We believe with new farming licences we can re-establish PRFoods as regional leader in fish farming and processing. 2024 we see significant growth in sales to Finland and elsewhere in the region. Challenges remain, as for entire food processing sector, but I am very pleased with personal commitment and professionalism in our operating companies, John Ross Jr. and Saare Kala. Their effort has put the company on new lease of life.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR unless indicated otherwise
3Q 2022/2023
2021/2022
3Q 2021/2022
2020/2021
Sales
3,7
42,1
7,4
58,7
Gross profit
1,1
3,1
-0,3
5
EBITDA from operations
0,0
-1,7
-1,1
-1,2
EBITDA
0,2
-2,1
-0,9
-1,3
EBIT
-0,1
-4,2
-1,4
-3,9
EBT
0,1
-8,2
-4,5
-5
Net profit (loss)
0,1
-8,2
-4,5
-5,2
Gross margin
28,7%
7,4%
-4,3%
8,50%
Operational EBITDA margin
10%
-4,1%
-15,5%
-2,1%
EBITDA margin
5,7%
-5,1%
-12,2%
-2,1%
EBIT margin
-1,9%
-9,9%
-19,2%
-6,6%
EBT margin
2,7%
-19,5%
-63,7%
-8,5%
Net margin
2,8%
-19,4%
-61,1%
-8,8%
Operating expense ratio
-37,1%
-17,1%
-15,6%
16,1%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR unless indicated otherwise
31.03.2023
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
30.06.2021
Net debt
16,58
24,7
23,9
20,9
Equity
7,8
8,1
10,1
15,8
Working capital
0,8
-3,2
-2,9
-2,9
Assets
29,8
38,9
40
55,3
Liquidity ratio
1,0x
0,7x
1,0x
0,9x
Equity ratio
26,0%
20,7%
25,3%
28,6%
Gearing ratio
68,1%
75,4%
70,2
56,9%
Debt to total assets
0,8x
0,8x
0,8x
0,7x
Net debt to operating EBITDA
21,4x
-14,5x
21,4x
-16,9x
ROE
1,3%
-68,5%
-34,8%
-28,7%
ROA
0,3%
-17,3%
-9,4%
-9,1%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
EUR '000
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
30.06.2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
457
119
110
Receivables and prepayments
3 093
3 669
2 567
Inventories
1 785
2 661
2 196
Biological assets
-
2 313
3 003
Total current assets
5 336
8 762
7 876
Deferred tax assets
-
97
93
Long-term financial investments
304
230
229
Tangible assets
6 766
9 017
8 882
Intangible assets
17 401
21 942
21 837
Total non-current assets
24 471
31 286
31 041
TOTAL ASSETS
29 806
40 048
38 917
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities
1 450
7 484
7 094
Payables and prepayments
3 055
4 004
3 978
Government grants
-
152
-
Total current liabilities
4 505
11 640
11 073
Interest-bearing liabilities
15 585
16 523
17 725
Payables and prepayments
-
-
204
Deferred tax liabilities
1 645
1 536
1 599
Government grants
321
226
265
Total non-current liabilities
17 551
18 285
19 792
TOTAL LIABILITIES
22 056
29 925
30 865
Share capital
7 737
7 737
7 737
Share premium
14 007
14 007
14 007
Treasury shares
- 390
- 390
- 390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
51
Currency translation differences
261
815
839
Retained profit (loss)
- 14 162
- 11 819
- 14 391
Equity attributable to parent
7 504
10 401
7 853
Non-controlling interest
246
- 278
199
TOTAL EQUITY
7 750
10 123
8 052
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
29 806
40 048
38 917
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
EUR '000
3Q 2022/2023
3Q 2021/2022
9m 2022/2023
9m 2021/2022
Revenue
3 675
7 379
15 585
36 878
Cost of goods sold
-2 619
-7 698
-12 404
-34 270
Gross profit
1 056
-319
3 181
2 608
Operating expenses
-1 362
-1 149
-3 855
-5 853
Selling and distribution expenses
-621
-964
- 1 935
-4 213
Administrative expenses
-741
-185
-1 920
-1 640
Other income / expense
66
-198
-2
-136
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
170
246
0
314
Operating profit (loss)
-71
-1 420
-677
-3 067
Financial income / expenses
171
-3 283
1 619
-3 651
Profit (Loss) before tax
101
-4 703
942
-6 718
Income tax
2
192
-106
83
Net profit (loss) for the period
103
-4 511
836
-6 635
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
153
-4 481
821
-6 641
Non-controlling interests
-51
-30
15
6
Total net profit (loss) for the period
102
-4 511
836
-6 635
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
-133
-140
-578
132
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-31
-4 651
258
-6 503
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
20
-4 621
243
-6 509
Non-controlling interests
-51
-30
15
6
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period