PRF: Change in the Management Board of AS PRFOODS



Supervisory board of AS PRFoods extended the powers of current management board member Indrek Kasela by three years, i.e. until 07.12.2026, and Kristjan Kotkas and Timo Pärn were elected as new management board members for a three-year term.



Kristjan Kotkas, a new management board member of AS PRFoods, is an advisor to the KJK private equity funds group and is a member of the management bodies of numerous companies (Aktsiaselts Baltika, Cederberg Invest OÜ, KJK BLTK Holding OÜ, Protea Invest OÜ, Rondebosch OÜ, Zegul Kayaks OÜ, Tahe Outdoors OÜ, KJK Participations III Sarl, KJK BALKAN HOLDING S.a.r.l., KJK Discovery Holding S.à r.l., KJK Sports Lithuania UAB, Stala OY, SHC Invest OÜ, Alwark UAB. Baltik Vairas UAB, KJK BLTK Holding OÜ, KJK III AcquiCo d.o.o., KJK EE Investments 1 OÜ). Kristjan Kotkas is also a member of the supervisory board of Saaremere Kala AS a subsidiary of AS PRFoods. Kristjan Kotkas does not own shares of AS PRFoods.



Timo Pärn, a new management board member of AS PRFoods, previously worked as a business manager at STÜ Tootmine OÜ and was the CEO of a small hotel and worked as a freelance strategic marketing consultant. Timo Pärn is also a member of the management board of AS PRFoods subsidiaries Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ. In addition, Timo Pärn is a member of the management board of the companies Osaühing REDSTORM, Linden & Free OÜ, Saaremaa Eco OÜ and Food & Beverage Consult OÜ. Timo Pärn does not own AS PRFoods shares.



Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee