SETTLEMENT OF PARTIAL BUY-BACK OF PRFOODS SECURED NOTES

Pursuant to the stock exchange announcement published on 21.11.2022, AS PRFoods (registry code 11560713, registered address at Pärnu mnt 141, 11314 Tallinn, Estonia; „PRFoods“ or „Issuer“) announced a partial buy-back of PRFoods notes due 22.01.2025 with ISIN code EE3300001577 (the "Notes") issued by PRFoods on 14.01.2020 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the issue of the secured notes (as amended on 25.02.2020, 25.02.2022 and 20.09.2022) (the "Terms and Conditions"), up to a maximum aggregate amount of 15% of the aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Notes. Under the stock exchange announcement dated 10.11.2023, PRFoods announced the results of the buy-back of the Notes. In aggregate, the Issuer will be buying back from the Noteholders having submitted an offer for buy-back under the partial buy-back of the Notes (hereinafter the “Noteholders”) 14,235 Notes with the aggregate nominal value of EUR 1,423,500, representing approximately 13% of the nominal value of all outstanding Notes.

In connection with the completion of the transaction for the sale of fish farming license of Saaremere Kala AS addressed in PRFoods’ stock exchange announcement dated 06.12.2023 which was approved by the general meeting of shareholders of PRFoods on 10.01.2024, the Issuer hereby notifies that the settlement of the buy-back (i.e. transfer of the Notes and the purchase price of the Notes) will be carried out on 29.01.2024. The settlement will be conducted automatically and no steps for the purposes thereof need to be taken by the Noteholders.

Additional Information:

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

T: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee