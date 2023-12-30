AS Pro Kapital Grupp informed that Chief Financial Officer of the company Angelika Annus is leaving the position
on her own initiative due to personal reasons. Ann-Kristin Kuusik is the new Chief Financial Officer of the group starting 1 January 2024. She has worked in the company since 2014 as Financial Controller of the group. Ann-Kristin Kuusik does not hold any shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. Ann-Kristin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in financial leadership, making her
the ideal choice to continue the legacy of excellence that Angelika has established.
AS Pro Kapital Grupp Announces Management Changes
December 30, 2023 at 05:00 am EST
