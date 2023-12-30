AS Pro Kapital Grupp Announces Management Changes

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informed that Chief Financial Officer of the company Angelika Annus is leaving the position

on her own initiative due to personal reasons. Ann-Kristin Kuusik is the new Chief Financial Officer of the group starting 1 January 2024. She has worked in the company since 2014 as Financial Controller of the group. Ann-Kristin Kuusik does not hold any shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. Ann-Kristin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in financial leadership, making her

the ideal choice to continue the legacy of excellence that Angelika has established.