Pro Kapital Grupp AS is an Estonian-based holding company active in the real estate sector. The Company is engaged in buying and selling as well as renting, operating and management of own and leased real estate. The Pro Kapital Grupp AS focuses on commercial and residential real estate development in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It offers office spaces and apartments in Tallinn, Estonia, apartments in Riga, Latvia, and apartments in Vilnius, Lithuania. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated five direct subsidiaries as well as a number of indirect subsidiaries and affiliated companies.