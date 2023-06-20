Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Pro Kapital Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKG1T   EE3100006040

AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP

(PKG1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  07:23:44 2023-06-20 am EDT
0.6500 EUR    0.00%
10:31aAS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and conditions of unsecured bonds
GL
10:31aAS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and conditions of unsecured bonds
GL
10:30aAS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and conditions of unsecured bonds
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and conditions of unsecured bonds

06/20/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) has issued 3,459,081 unsecured bonds with ISIN EE3300001676 in the total value of 9,685,426.80 euros. The bonds bear 8% interest and their redemption date is 31 October 2024. The bonds are traded on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

In connection with the plan to continue development activities, the Company hereby informs bondholders that that it is currently preparing and in the near future intends to present to the bondholders a proposal to extend the bond redemption term by 2+2 years. According to initial plans, the Company is ready to redeem the bonds in October 2026, once the ongoing development projects are completed. However, the Company would like to have the right to further extend the redemption period by two years in case there are unexpected turns in the real estate market. According to the procedure provided in the bond terms, the Company will publish a detailed proposal for amending the bond terms as a separate stock exchange announcement, after which the bondholders will be able to vote on the amendments to the bond terms.

The latest presentation of the Company and additional information about estimated cashflows are attached to this notice.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Tel +372 6144 920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee


 


 

Attachments


All news about AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP
10:31aAS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and con..
GL
10:31aAS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and con..
GL
10:30aAS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and con..
AQ
06/19Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the..
GL
06/19Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the..
GL
06/19Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the..
AQ
06/19AS Pro Kapital Grupp Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/19Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders
GL
06/19Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders
GL
06/19Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 65,7 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Net income 2022 13,5 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 27,8 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,8 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Pro Kapital Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edoardo Axel Preatoni Chief Executive Officer
Angelika Annus Chief Financial Officer
Emanuele Bozzone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Member-Supervisory Board
Oscar Crameri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP7.26%40
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.93%38 040
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.92%31 340
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.88%24 843
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.24%22 449
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.66%20 506
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer