Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Pro Kapital Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKG1T   EE3100006040

AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP

(PKG1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:46:18 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.6500 EUR   +1.56%
10:01aPatrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and its subsidiaries
GL
10:01aPatrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and its subsidiaries
GL
10:00aPatrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and its subsidiaries
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and its subsidiaries

06/19/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs its shareholders about the changes in the Supervisory Council of the Company and its subsidiaries, which will be effective as of 19 June 2023 and 6 July 2023.

"The current long term Chairman of the Council, Emanuele Bozzone, and the member of the Council, Petri Olkinuora, have announced that they do not stand for re-election and in order to include an independent member in the Council, we have decided to implement the changes," said Edoardo Axel Preatoni, CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

As of 6 July 2023, the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shall continue in the following compositions: Oscar Crameri, current member of the Supervisory Board, Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti as new members of the Supervisory Board.

As of 19 June 2023, the Supervisory Councils of the group's subsidiaries shall continue in the following compositions:

1. AS Pro Kapital Eesti Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri and new members are Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti.

2. AS Tondi Kvartal Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri and new members are Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti.

3. JSC Pro Kapital Latvia Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri, Andrus Laurits and new member is Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner.

Summaries of professional experience of Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti can be found enclosed to this announcement. Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti do not hold any shares of the Company.


 

Angelika Annus
CFO
Phone:+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

 

Attachments


All news about AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP
10:01aPatrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the..
GL
10:01aPatrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the..
GL
10:00aPatrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the..
AQ
09:31aDecisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders
GL
09:31aDecisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders
GL
09:30aDecisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders
AQ
05/22Notice of Calling the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp Shareholders
GL
05/22Notice of Calling the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp Shareholders
GL
05/22Notice of Calling the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp Shareholders
AQ
05/22As Pro Kapital Grupp : Notice of Calling the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grup..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 65,7 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Net income 2022 13,5 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 27,8 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Pro Kapital Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edoardo Axel Preatoni Chief Executive Officer
Angelika Annus Chief Financial Officer
Emanuele Bozzone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Member-Supervisory Board
Oscar Crameri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP5.61%40
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%37 944
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.48%31 140
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.01%25 080
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.44%22 765
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 382
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer