The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" announces that in the Council meeting was elected the Board of Directors in new composition, which registered in the commercial register on April 08th, 2024 .

Jekaterina Meļņika has graduated from the University of Latvia Faculty of Business, Management and Economics, and Riga Graduate School of Law. Between 2009 and 2018 Jekaterina Meļņika was holding various positions, including position of a Member of Board, in AS "Tosmares kuģubūvētava" and AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava", currently holding position of a Member of Board in AS "Remars-Rīga". Jekaterina Meļņika is not a shareholder of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava".

Maksimiliāns Meļņiks studying at the University of Latvia Faculty of Business, Management and Economics. Currently he is holding positions of a Member of Board in SIA "MM Invest" and AS " Remars-Rīga". Maksimiliāns Meļņiks is not a shareholder of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava".

The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"