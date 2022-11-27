Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Rigas kugu buvetava
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKB1R   LV0000100378

AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA

(RKB1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:34 2022-11-25 am EST
0.0480 EUR   -2.83%
08:15aAs Rigas Kugu Buvetava : On implementation of the legal protection proceedings
PU
09/16As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”
PU
09/01As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Rigas kugu buvetava : On implementation of the legal protection proceedings

11/27/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As it was notified already before, on August 16th, 2019 Riga City Vidzeme Urban Court resolved (a) to satisfy the application of legal protection proceedings of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" (Company); (b) to implement the legal protection proceedings (Proceedings) of the Company; (c) to approve the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings (Plan) of the Company; and (d) to set the period of 2 (two) years for implementation of the legal protection proceedings of the Company, effective from August 16th, 2019.

According to the judgement of Riga City Vidzeme District Court of May 15th, 2020 in civil case No.C30516819, the amendments to the Plan were approved (the version of April 06th, 2020), by setting the term of the implementation of the Proceedings to 4 (four) years by accounting of the term as from August 16th, 2019, according to the judgement of Riga City Vidzeme District Court of January 25th, 2021 in civil case No.C30516819, the amendments to the Plan were approved (the version of December 23rd, 2020), by setting the term of the implementation of the Proceedings to 5 (five) years by accounting of the term as from August 16th, 2019, in turn, by the decision of Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court of September 17th, 2021 in civil case No.C30516819 the amendments to the Plan were approved (the version of August 12th, 2021), which provides the reduction (cancellation) of unsecured creditors' claims in the amount of 10% (ten per cent) of the principal debt amount, hereinafter all amendments together referred to as the Amendments.

The Company thanks most creditors for the understanding of the financial position of the Company and for the provided support by approving implementation of the Plan and the Amendments.

The Company informs that on August 15th, 2022, the first 3 (three) years of the implementation of the Company's Plan ended, within the framework of which, until now, the Company has been able to cover more than 99% (EUR 6 675 884.72) of secured creditors' claims that must be covered under the Plan and almost 20% (EUR 1 395 598.23) of unsecured creditors' claims that must be covered under Plan.

The Company's financial situation is currently stable, however, the amount of pre-planned payments to cover creditors' claims in the 4th and 5th year of the Company's Plan and Amendments has turned out to be overly optimistic in relation to the currently forecasted Company's cash flow, moreover, in the context of the expected global energy resource crisis in this and possibly also the next winter season, the Company has justified doubts about its ability to implement Plan and Amendments in accordance with the current amendments to the Plan (the version of August 12th, 2021), therefore on September 14th, 2022 the Company has repeatedly developed amendments to the Plan, providing for the following changes:

specify the Company's planned revenues and expenses, as well as the schedule for covering creditors' claims, providing for:

a. the remaining liabilities provided by the Plan (not amending the total amount of the liabilities to be covered) to the secured creditors will be satisfied within 60 months as from the date when the judgement of the court on implementation of the Plan became effective, i.e., within the next 24 months;

b. the remaining liabilities provided for by the Plan (not amending the total amount of the liabilities to be covered i.e., reducing the total amount of liabilities to be covered by 10%) to the unsecured creditors will be satisfied within 60 months as from the date when the judgement of the court on implementation of the Plan became effective, i.e., within the next 24 months.

In compliance with the provisions of the Insolvency Law in October 2022 the Company has coordinated its developed amendments to the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings with creditors of the Company and the amendments to the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings of the Company were submitted for approval to the court.

Hereby the Company informs that on November 01st, 2022 Riga City court resolved to approve the amendments to the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings of the Company in the version of September 14th, 2022.

The Company acknowledges that amendments to the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings as approved by the court will allow maintaining of the current profile of operations. At present the Company continues its economic operation and fulfils financial liabilities towards its creditors.

The Company is thankful to its creditors for the understanding and support during the implementation of the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings.

Enclosed - the plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings with the amendments in the version of September 14th, 2022 approved by the court (as to information specified in the appendixes is considered as confidential, appendixes are not enclosed)

The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 27 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
08:15aAs Rigas Kugu Buvetava : On implementation of the legal protection proceedings
PU
09/16As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS ..
PU
09/01As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS ..
PU
09/01AS Rigas kugu buvetava Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : On the number of shares owned by the Members of the Board of Dire..
PU
08/04As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Audited financial report of year 2021 of AS “Rīgas ku&..
PU
07/26As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : On changes in the composition of the Council
PU
07/26As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : The decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 30th, 2..
PU
07/26As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Submission terms of financial reports for 2022
PU
06/20As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : The draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,10 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net Debt 2021 3,14 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,56 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Duration : Period :
AS Rigas kugu buvetava Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einars Buks Chairman-Management Board
Vasilijs Melniks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Cernavskis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa Artemenko Member-Supervisory Board
Gahramans Guseinovs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-19.33%1
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.20.27%7 614
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-17.34%4 142
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.78.63%4 106
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-8.47%3 336
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD64.63%3 080