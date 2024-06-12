Financial Statement Release On publishing of the financial reports
The Company hereby declares that for the purposes of providing financial information to investors, the Company intends to publish an unaudited financial report of 2023 till June 18th, 2024, whereas till July 15th, 2024 the Company intends to publish an audited financial report of 2023.
The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"
