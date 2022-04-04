Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Rigas kugu buvetava
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKB1R   LV0000100378

AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA

(RKB1R)
Summary 
Summary

AS Rigas kugu buvetava : The decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 01st, 2022

04/04/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Rīgas kuģu būvētava
Decisions of general meeting The decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 01st, 2022

Hereby AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" releases the decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 01st, 2022 and approved on the Annual Shareholders' Meeting The remuneration report of the Board of Directors and Council of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" for 2020.

The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"

Attachments:
atalgojuma zinojums par 2020 rkb eng.pdf
pazinojums birzai rkb akcionaru lemumi 2022 1 eng.pdf

Disclaimer

Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,63 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net income 2020 -9,89 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2,94 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,67 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,7x
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 43,0%
AS Rigas kugu buvetava Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einars Buks Chairman-Management Board
Vasilijs Melniks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Cernavskis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gaidis Andrejs Zeibots Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jekaterina Melnika Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-3.19%1
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.25.00%8 659
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.99%4 991
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.14.93%4 441
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.71%3 963
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.9.43%2 504