AS Rigas kugu buvetava : The decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 01st, 2022

Rīgas kuģu būvētava
Decisions of general meeting
The decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 01st, 2022
Hereby AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" releases the decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 01st, 2022 and approved on the Annual Shareholders' Meeting The remuneration report of the Board of Directors and Council of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" for 2020.
The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"
Attachments:
atalgojuma zinojums par 2020 rkb eng.pdf
pazinojums birzai rkb akcionaru lemumi 2022 1 eng.pdf
Disclaimer
Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.