    RKB1R   LV0000100378

AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA

(RKB1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:52 2022-06-20 am EDT
0.0440 EUR   -5.98%
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : The draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30th, 2022
PU
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Notification on convening of Annual Shareholders' Meeting of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"
PU
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2022 of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"
PU
AS Rigas kugu buvetava : The draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30th, 2022

06/20/2022 | 10:54am EDT
The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" (Company) publishes the draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30th, 2022, as well as a voting form to be completed on the day of the meeting after its closing without delay, must be signed electronically with the secure electronic signature and sent electronically to the Company's e-mail address: sapulce@riga-shipyard.com. In such voting will be considered all duly received votes received by the Company on June 30th, 2022.

The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"

Disclaimer

Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,10 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net Debt 2021 3,14 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,55 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Duration : Period :
AS Rigas kugu buvetava Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einars Buks Chairman-Management Board
Vasilijs Melniks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Cernavskis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gaidis Andrejs Zeibots Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jekaterina Melnika Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-21.34%1
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.43.38%9 358
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-7.08%4 800
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.0.53%3 780
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-26.12%2 813
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.21.43%2 618