AS Rigas kugu buvetava : The draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30th, 2022

The Board of Directors of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" (Company) publishes the draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 30th, 2022, as well as a voting form to be completed on the day of the meeting after its closing without delay, must be signed electronically with the secure electronic signature and sent electronically to the Company's e-mail address: sapulce@riga-shipyard.com. In such voting will be considered all duly received votes received by the Company on June 30th, 2022.

