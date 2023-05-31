Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Rigas kugu buvetava
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKB1R   LV0000100378

AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA

(RKB1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  06:26:14 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.0535 EUR   +0.94%
10:18aAs Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”
PU
05/09As Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Audited financial report of year 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”
PU
05/09AS Rigas kugu buvetava Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Rigas kugu buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”

05/31/2023 | 10:18am EDT
Rīgas kuģu būvētava
Interim report (Q1 and Q3) Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 is enclosed

In 3 months of 2023, a total net turnover of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" amounted to EUR 450 583 (in comparison to 3 months of 2022, a total net turnover amounted to EUR 240 201).

AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" has closed the report period with gross loss in the amount of EUR 197 642 (respectively in the 3 months of 2022 the gross loss amounted to EUR 136 545), whereas the net loss in 3 months of 2023 was in the amount of EUR 197 642 (respectively in 3 months of 2022 has closed with a net loss in the amount of EUR 136 545).

The Board of Directors of AS " Rīgas kuģu būvētava"

Attachments:
rkb 2023 3 menesu parskats eng.xhtml

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,67 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
Net income 2022 1,01 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net Debt 2022 2,70 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,62 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Duration : Period :
AS Rigas kugu buvetava Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einars Buks Chairman-Management Board
Vasilijs Melniks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Cernavskis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ainars Tropin Member-Supervisory Board
Larisa Artemenko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA6.43%1
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED30.52%18 370
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.2.84%8 032
SEATRIUM LIMITED-13.04%6 059
HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.37.06%5 197
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.20.94%4 017
fermer