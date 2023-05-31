AS Rigas kugu buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”

Rīgas kuģu būvētava
Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava"
Unaudited financial report for the 3 months period of 2023 is enclosed
In 3 months of 2023, a total net turnover of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" amounted to EUR 450 583 (in comparison to 3 months of 2022, a total net turnover amounted to EUR 240 201).
AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" has closed the report period with gross loss in the amount of EUR 197 642 (respectively in the 3 months of 2022 the gross loss amounted to EUR 136 545), whereas the net loss in 3 months of 2023 was in the amount of EUR 197 642 (respectively in 3 months of 2022 has closed with a net loss in the amount of EUR 136 545).
The Board of Directors of AS " Rīgas kuģu būvētava"
