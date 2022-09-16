Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Rigas kugu buvetava
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKB1R   LV0000100378

AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA

(RKB1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  06:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
0.0524 EUR   +4.38%
03:00aAS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”
PU
09/01AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”
PU
09/01AS Rigas kugu buvetava Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Rigas kugu buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”

09/16/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rīgas kuģu būvētava
Half Year financial report CORRECTION: Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 is enclosed

Correction: In the second paragraph of the statement in Latvian, indicating the net profit in the 6 months of 2022, corrected 2021 to 2022.

Correction: A new version of the 2022 interim report has been published, with the following revisions:

  1. On the cover page of the report stated that the prepared report is the interim report of 2022 for the period 01.01.2022-30.06.2022.;
  2. The cover page of the report stated that the prepared report has not been audited;
  3. The report is supplemented by a management report;
  4. The statement of management responsibilities is supplemented by the third paragraph in wording as follows "The management of the Company certifies that it has followed the same principles of recognition and evaluation of items as were used in the preparation of the annual report when preparing interim reports."

In 6 months of 2022, a total net turnover of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" amounted to EUR 740 776 (in comparison to 6 months of 2021, a total net turnover amounted to EUR 1 375 612).

AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" has closed the report period with gross loss in the amount of EUR 130 116 (respectively in the 6 months of 2021 there were the gross profit amounted to EUR 157 823), whereas the net profit in 6 months of 2022 was in the amount of EUR 1 986 219 (respectively 6 months of 2021 had closed with a net profit in the amount of EUR 222 894).

The Board of Directors of AS " Rīgas kuģu būvētava"

Attachments:
rkb 2022 6 menesu parskats eng updated.xhtml

Disclaimer

Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 06:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
03:00aAS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS ..
PU
09/01AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS ..
PU
09/01AS Rigas kugu buvetava Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On the number of shares owned by the Members of the Board of Dire..
PU
08/04AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Audited financial report of year 2021 of AS “Rīgas ku&..
PU
07/26AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On changes in the composition of the Council
PU
07/26AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : The decisions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 30th, 2..
PU
07/26AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Submission terms of financial reports for 2022
PU
06/20AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : The draft decisions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on ..
PU
06/20AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Notification on convening of Annual Shareholders' Meeting of AS &..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,10 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net Debt 2021 3,14 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,61 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Duration : Period :
AS Rigas kugu buvetava Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einars Buks Chairman-Management Board
Vasilijs Melniks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Cernavskis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa Artemenko Member-Supervisory Board
Gahramans Guseinovs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-11.93%1
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.31.30%7 934
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.67%4 368
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.0.00%3 479
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.47.86%2 951
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-27.24%2 734