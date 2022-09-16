AS Rigas kugu buvetava : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2022 of AS “Rīgas kuģu būvētava”

Correction: In the second paragraph of the statement in Latvian, indicating the net profit in the 6 months of 2022, corrected 2021 to 2022.

Correction: A new version of the 2022 interim report has been published, with the following revisions:

On the cover page of the report stated that the prepared report is the interim report of 2022 for the period 01.01.2022-30.06.2022.; The cover page of the report stated that the prepared report has not been audited; The report is supplemented by a management report; The statement of management responsibilities is supplemented by the third paragraph in wording as follows "The management of the Company certifies that it has followed the same principles of recognition and evaluation of items as were used in the preparation of the annual report when preparing interim reports."

In 6 months of 2022, a total net turnover of AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" amounted to EUR 740 776 (in comparison to 6 months of 2021, a total net turnover amounted to EUR 1 375 612).

AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" has closed the report period with gross loss in the amount of EUR 130 116 (respectively in the 6 months of 2021 there were the gross profit amounted to EUR 157 823), whereas the net profit in 6 months of 2022 was in the amount of EUR 1 986 219 (respectively 6 months of 2021 had closed with a net profit in the amount of EUR 222 894).

The Board of Directors of AS " Rīgas kuģu būvētava"

Attachments:

