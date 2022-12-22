Advanced search
    SCM1R   LV0000100600

AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA

(SCM1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  06:34 2022-12-21 am EST
6.200 EUR   -11.43%
11/24AS Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Maksligas Apseklosanas Stacija Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/24Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2022
GL
11/24Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2023

12/22/2022 | 03:47am EST
JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2023 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

 		Event
20th March 2023for the year 2022
25th May 2023for the first 3 month period of 2023
24th August 2023for the first 6 month period of 2023
23th November 2023for the 9 month period of 2023

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv


Financials
Sales 2021 1,40 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net income 2021 0,10 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net cash 2021 0,36 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 2,62 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 35,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Ivars Feodorovs Chairman-Management Board
Valda Malniece Manager-Finance & Accounting Department
Inita Bedrite Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maija Beca Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Baiba Mecauce Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA1.64%3
CORTEVA, INC.25.61%42 434
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-11.68%35 928
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-0.42%18 006
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-20.61%13 846
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-16.04%8 175