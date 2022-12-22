Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2023

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2023 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date



Event 20th March 2023 for the year 2022 25th May 2023 for the first 3 month period of 2023 24th August 2023 for the first 6 month period of 2023 23th November 2023 for the 9 month period of 2023

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department