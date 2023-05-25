Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2023

In the first three months of 2023 net turnover was 397.9 thousand euros, showing an increase of 9.1% against the corresponding period in 2022, whereas profit before taxes was 66.9 thousand euros – by 20.7 thousand euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

