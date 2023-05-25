Advanced search
    SCM1R   LV0000100600

AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA

(SCM1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  06:05:39 2023-05-22 am EDT
7.000 EUR    0.00%
09:11aSiguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2023
GL
09:10aSiguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2023
AQ
04/21Siguldas CMAS JSC resolutions to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 21 April 2023
GL
Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2023

05/25/2023 | 09:11am EDT
In the first three months of 2023 net turnover was 397.9 thousand euros, showing an increase of 9.1% against the corresponding period in 2022, whereas profit before taxes was 66.9 thousand euros – by 20.7 thousand euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1,56 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net income 2022 0,14 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net cash 2022 0,30 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,96 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Nils Ivars Feodorovs Chairman-Management Board
Valda Malniece Manager-Finance & Accounting Department
Inita Bedrite Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maija Beca Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Baiba Mecauce Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA0.00%3
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-11.43%33 292
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-10.44%16 332
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-19.91%11 659
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.13%7 664
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.20.41%6 354
