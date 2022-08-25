Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Maksligas Apseklosanas Stacija
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCM1R   LV0000100600

AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA

(SCM1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  04:16 2022-08-25 am EDT
5.550 EUR    0.00%
09:11aSiguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022
GL
09:10aSiguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022
AQ
05/26Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022

08/25/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2022 was 742.4 thousand euros, which is by 12.2% higher than in the first six months of 2021, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 106.9 thousand euros – by 16.7% or 15.3 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

 30.06.2022
EUR		30.06.2021
EUR
Net sales 742 392661 608
a) from agricultural activities742 392661 608
Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products45 08421 248
Other operating income28 83823 181
Costs of materials:(377 799)(312 032)
a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials(323 455)(260 247)
b) other external costs(54 344)(51 785)
Personnel costs:(269 321)(237 389)
a) salaries for work(209 790)(185 691)
b) state social insurance compulsory contributions(49 067)(41 414)
c) other social insurance costs(10 464)(10 284)
Depreciation adjustments:(23 289)(29 313)
a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets(23 288)(29 285)
b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts(1)
(28)
Other operating costs(38 960)(35 631)
Profit or loss before enterprise income tax106 94591 672
Enterprise income tax for the reporting year(134)(3)
Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation106 81191 669
The profit or loss for the year 106 811 91 669
 Earnings per 1 share (EPS)0.2530.217

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachments


All news about AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA
09:11aSiguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022
GL
09:10aSiguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022
AQ
05/26Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the yea..
GL
05/26AS Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Maksligas Apseklosanas Stacija Reports Earnings Results for t..
CI
05/13Dividend payment ex-date of AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās a..
GL
05/13Dividend payment ex-date of AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās a..
AQ
05/13AS Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Maksligas Apseklosanas Stacija Announces Dividend, Payable on..
CI
04/27Siguldas CMAS JSC changes in the supervisory board
GL
04/27AS Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Maksligas Apseklosanas Stacija Announces Demise of Janis Tuta..
CI
04/22Siguldas CMAS JSC resolutions to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 22 April 2022
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,40 M - -
Net income 2021 0,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 2,34 M 2,34 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA
Duration : Period :
AS Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Maksligas Apseklosanas Stacija Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Ivars Feodorovs Chairman-Management Board
Valda Malniece Manager-Finance & Accounting Department
Inita Bedrite Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maija Beca Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Baiba Mecauce Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS SIGULDAS CILTSLIETU UN MAKSLIGAS APSEKLOSANAS STACIJA-9.02%2
CORTEVA, INC.30.92%44 481
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.28.61%23 316
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-14.57%15 164
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.0.92%9 925
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-1.26%6 493