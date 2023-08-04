AS Silvano Fashion Group reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 17.27 million compared to EUR 15.33 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 3.16 million compared to EUR 9.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.09 compared to EUR 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.09 compared to EUR 0.27 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was EUR 31.41 million compared to EUR 26.37 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 4.77 million compared to EUR 9.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.13 compared to EUR 0.26 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.13 compared to EUR 0.26 a year ago.
2023-08-04
