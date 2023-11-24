AS Silvano Fashion Group reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 15.33 million compared to EUR 17.6 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 3.14 million compared to EUR 2.49 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.09 compared to EUR 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.09 compared to EUR 0.07 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was EUR 46.74 million compared to EUR 43.97 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 7.91 million compared to EUR 11.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.22 compared to EUR 0.33 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.22 compared to EUR 0.33 a year ago.
AS Silvano Fashion Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 04:59 pm EST
