Silvano Fashion Group AS (SFG), formerly PTA Grupp AS, is an Estonia-based company, which is mainly engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of women's apparel and lingerie. In addition, the Company provides sewing services to other manufacturers of women's lingerie. The Company owns such brands as Milavitsa, Alisee, Aveline, Lauma Lingerie and Laumelle. The Company is active domestically and abroad in such countries as the Russian Federation, Belarus, Ukraine and the Baltic States, where the Company sells its products through its retail chains, such as Milavitsa and Lauma Lingerie. Silvano Fashion Group AS operates eleven subsidiaries, located in Latvia, Belarus, France and the Russian Federation.