AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024

Business environment and results

The Group's sales amounted to 13 904 thousand EUR during the Q1 of 2024, representing a 1.7% decrease as compared to the same period for the previous year. The Group's gross profit during the Q1 of 2024 amounted to 7 789 thousand EUR and decreased by 4.1% compared to Q1 of 2023. The Gross margin during the Q1 of 2024 decreased to 56.0% from 57.4% as compared to Q1 of 2023.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2024 decreased by 10.5% to 3 548 thousand EUR, compared to 3 963 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023. Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2024 decreased by 9.7% and was 4 298 thousand EUR, compared to 4 761 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023.

Reported consolidated net profit for Q1 of 2024 amounted to 2 916 thousand EUR, as compared to net profit of 1 867 thousand EUR in the prior year's same period. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2024 amounted 2 554 thousand EUR.

Russia Economic Outlook

The Group's sales on the Russian market totalled 8 169 thousand EUR, decrease is 3.8% compared to Q1 of 2023. Local currency sales increased by 21.2% during Q1 of 2024 compared to the same Q1 of 2023. Group will focus on improving profitability of its retail business, we will also continue to expand our store chain there depending on the availability of reasonably priced sales areas. At the end of the reporting period, there were a total of 58 stores operated by the Group itself (as of 31 December 2023: 58 stores).

Belarus Economic Outlook

The Group's sales in Belarus in the Q1 of 2024 were 3 302 thousand EUR and decreased by 7.8% compared to the Q1 of 2023. Sales in local currency increased by 8.8% during the same period. At the end of the reporting period, there were a total of 59 stores operated by the Group itself (as of 31 December 2023: 59 stores).

Ukraine Economic Outlook

The Group's sales in Ukraine in the Q1 of 2024 were 18 thousand EUR and decreased by 61.7% compared to the Q1 of 2023.

Sales structure

Sales by markets

Group sales in its 2 major markets - Russia and Belarus- were 82.5% of its total sales. Measured in local currencies sales increase was accordingly - 21.2% in Russia, 8.8% in Belarus.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Change, % Russia, th RUB 802 025 661 611 140 414 21.2% Belarus, th BYN 11 508 10 580 928 8.8%

Group`s sales results by markets measured in EUR are presented below:

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change, Change, % Q1 2024, Q1 2023, in thousands of EUR EUR % of sales % of sales Russia 8 169 8 495 -326 -3.8% 58.8% 60.1% Belarus 3 302 3 582 -280 -7.8% 23.7% 25.3% Ukraine 18 47 -29 -61.7% 0.1% 0.3% Baltics 263 283 -20 -7.1% 1.9% 2.0% Other markets 2 152 1 734 418 24.1% 15.5% 12.3% Total 13 904 14 141 -237 -1.7% 100.0% 100.0%

The majority of lingerie sales revenue during Q1 of 2024 in the amount 8 169 thousand EUR was generated in Russia, accounting for 58.8% of total sales. The second largest market was Belarus, where sales were 3 302 thousand EUR, contributing 23.7% of lingerie sales (both retail and wholesale).