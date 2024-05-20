AS Silvano Fashion Group
Consolidated Interim Financial Report
for Q1 of 2024 (unaudited)
(translation of the Estonian original) *
Beginning of the reporting period
1 January 2024
End of the reporting period
31 March 2024
Business name
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Registration number
10175491
Legal address
Tulika 17, 10613 Tallinn
Telephone
+372 684 5000
Fax
+372 684 5300
info@silvanofashion.com
Website
www.silvanofashion.com
Core activities
Design, manufacturing and distribution of women's
lingerie
Auditor
Ernst & Young Baltic AS
- This version of our report is a translation from the original, which was prepared in Estonian. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation.
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Contents
Management Report
3
Declaration of the Management Board
10
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
11
Consolidated Income Statement
12
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
12
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
13
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
14
Notes to the Interim Report
15
Note 1 Summary of significant accounting policies
15
Note 2 Cash and cash equivalents
15
Note 3 Trade and other receivables
16
Note 4 Inventories
16
Note 5 Property, plant and equipment
17
Note 6 Trade and other payables
18
Note 7 Equity
18
Note 8 Earnings per share
18
Note 9 Revenue from contracts with customers
18
Note 10 Transactions with related parties
19
Note 11 Operating segments
19
2
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Management Report
General information about AS Silvano Fashion Group
AS Silvano Fashion Group (hereinafter "the Group") is a holding company that controls group of entities involved in the design, manufacturing, wholesale, franchise and retail sales of Ladies lingerie. The Group's revenue is generated by sales of Milavitsa, Alisee, Aveline, Lauma Lingerie, Laumelle and Hidalgo brand products through wholesale channels, franchised sales and own retail operated via Milavitsa and Lauma Lingerie retail stores. Key sales markets for the Group are Russia, Belarus, other CIS countries and the Baltics.
The parent company of the Group is AS Silvano Fashion Group (hereinafter "the Parent company"), which is domiciled in Estonia. AS Silvano Fashion Group registered address is Tulika 17, Tallinn, Estonia.
The shares of the Group are listed on the Nasdaq OMX Tallinn Stock Exchange and on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. As of 31 March 2024 the Group employed 1 650 people (as of 31 December 2023: 1 626 people).
The Group comprises of the following entities:
Ownership
Ownership
interest
interest
Location
Main activity
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Parent company
Silvano Fashion Group AS
Estonia
Holding
Entities belonging to the
Silvano Fashion Group:
CJSC Silvano Fashion*
Russia
Retail and wholesale
100%
100%
LLC Silvano Fashion
Belarus
Retail and wholesale
100%
100%
LLC Silvano Fashion
Ukraine
Wholesale
100%
100%
Silvano Fashion SIA
Latvia
Retail
100%
100%
CJSC Milavitsa
Belarus
Manufacturing and wholesale
85.02%
85.02%
JSC Sewing firm Yunona
Belarus
Manufacturing and wholesale
58.33%
58.33%
LLC Gimil
Belarus
Manufacturing and wholesale
100%
100%
JSC Lauma Lingerie
Latvia
Manufacturing and wholesale
100%
100%
Alisee SARL
Monaco
Holding
99%
99%
JCS Metropolitan Trade
Russia
Holding
100%
100%
Company Milavitsa **
LLC Baltsped logistik
Belarus
Logistics
50%
50%
- Silvano Fashion CJSC is 100% owned by Metropolitan Trade Company Milavitsa CJSC (same was effective as of 31.12.2023).
- Metropolitan Trade Company Milavitsa LLC is owned by AS Silvano Fashion Group and SIA Silvano Fashion, each holding 50% (same was effective as of 31.12.2023).
In addition, as of 31.03.2024 the subsidiary of AS Silvano Fashion Group, CJSC Milavitsa, had investment in associate LLC Trade house "Milavitsa "Novosibirsk with a 25% ownership interest (same was effective as of 31.12.2023).
3
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Business environment and results
The Group's sales amounted to 13 904 thousand EUR during the Q1 of 2024, representing a 1.7% decrease as compared to the same period for the previous year. The Group's gross profit during the Q1 of 2024 amounted to 7 789 thousand EUR and decreased by 4.1% compared to Q1 of 2023. The Gross margin during the Q1 of 2024 decreased to 56.0% from 57.4% as compared to Q1 of 2023.
Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2024 decreased by 10.5% to 3 548 thousand EUR, compared to 3 963 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023. Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2024 decreased by 9.7% and was 4 298 thousand EUR, compared to 4 761 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023.
Reported consolidated net profit for Q1 of 2024 amounted to 2 916 thousand EUR, as compared to net profit of 1 867 thousand EUR in the prior year's same period. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2024 amounted 2 554 thousand EUR.
Russia Economic Outlook
The Group's sales on the Russian market totalled 8 169 thousand EUR, decrease is 3.8% compared to Q1 of 2023. Local currency sales increased by 21.2% during Q1 of 2024 compared to the same Q1 of 2023. Group will focus on improving profitability of its retail business, we will also continue to expand our store chain there depending on the availability of reasonably priced sales areas. At the end of the reporting period, there were a total of 58 stores operated by the Group itself (as of 31 December 2023: 58 stores).
Belarus Economic Outlook
The Group's sales in Belarus in the Q1 of 2024 were 3 302 thousand EUR and decreased by 7.8% compared to the Q1 of 2023. Sales in local currency increased by 8.8% during the same period. At the end of the reporting period, there were a total of 59 stores operated by the Group itself (as of 31 December 2023: 59 stores).
Ukraine Economic Outlook
The Group's sales in Ukraine in the Q1 of 2024 were 18 thousand EUR and decreased by 61.7% compared to the Q1 of 2023.
Sales structure
Sales by markets
Group sales in its 2 major markets - Russia and Belarus- were 82.5% of its total sales. Measured in local currencies sales increase was accordingly - 21.2% in Russia, 8.8% in Belarus.
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
Change, %
Russia, th RUB
802 025
661 611
140 414
21.2%
Belarus, th BYN
11 508
10 580
928
8.8%
Group`s sales results by markets measured in EUR are presented below:
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change,
Change, %
Q1 2024,
Q1 2023,
in thousands of EUR
EUR
% of sales
% of sales
Russia
8 169
8 495
-326
-3.8%
58.8%
60.1%
Belarus
3 302
3 582
-280
-7.8%
23.7%
25.3%
Ukraine
18
47
-29
-61.7%
0.1%
0.3%
Baltics
263
283
-20
-7.1%
1.9%
2.0%
Other markets
2 152
1 734
418
24.1%
15.5%
12.3%
Total
13 904
14 141
-237
-1.7%
100.0%
100.0%
The majority of lingerie sales revenue during Q1 of 2024 in the amount 8 169 thousand EUR was generated in Russia, accounting for 58.8% of total sales. The second largest market was Belarus, where sales were 3 302 thousand EUR, contributing 23.7% of lingerie sales (both retail and wholesale).
4
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Sales by business segments
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change,
Change, %
Q1 2024,
Q1 2023,
in thousands of EUR
EUR
% of sales
% of sales
Wholesale
9 123
9 112
11
0.1%
65.6%
64.4%
Retail
4 764
5 020
-256
-5.1%
34.3%
35.5%
Other operations
17
9
8
88.9%
0.1%
0.1%
Total
13 904
14 141
-237
-1.7%
100.0%
100,0%
During Q1 of 2024 wholesale revenue amounted to 9 123 thousand EUR, representing 65.6% of the Group's total revenue (Q1 of 2023: 64.4%). The main wholesale regions were Russia and Belarus.
Our retail revenue decreased by 5.1% and amounted 4 764 thousand EUR, this represents 34.3% of the Group`s total revenue.
Own & franchise store locations, geography
Total
Own
Franchise
Russia
58
337
395
Belarus
59
0
59
Baltics
5
18
23
Other regions
0
89
89
Total
122
444
566
At the end of the reporting period the Group and its franchising partners operated 540 Milavitsa and 26 Lauma Lingerie brand stores, including 122 stores operated directly by the Group (as of 31 December 2023: 122 stores).
5
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2024 compared to Q1 of 2023 and 31.03.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:
in thousands of EUR
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
Revenue
13 904
14 141
-1.7%
Gross Profit
7 789
8 124
-4.1%
Operating profit
3 548
3 963
-10.5%
EBITDA
4 298
4 761
-9.7%
Net profit for the period
2 916
1 867
56.2%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
2 554
1 616
58.0%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0.07
0.04
75.0%
Operating cash flow for the period
1 753
4 133
-57.6%
in thousands of EUR
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Change
Total assets
78 038
72 252
8.0%
Total current assets
65 157
59 395
9.7%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
56 384
54 120
4.2%
company
Cash and cash equivalents
37 505
32 878
14.1%
Margin analysis, %
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
Gross profit
56.0
57.4
-2.4%
Operating profit
25.5
28.0
-8.9%
EBITDA
30.9
33.7
-8.3%
Net profit
21.0
13.2
59.1%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
18.4
11.4
61.4%
Financial ratios, %
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Change
ROA
15.2
14.5
4.8%
ROE
20.9
20.2
3.5%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
3.7
4.1
-9.8%
Current ratio
4.7
5.8
-19.0%
Quick ratio
3.0
3.4
-11.8%
Underlying formulas:
EBITDA = net profit for the period + depreciation and amortisation + net finance income + income tax expense Gross profit margin = gross profit / revenue
EBITDA margin = EBITDA / revenue Net profit margin = net profit / revenue
Net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company = net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company / revenue
ROA (return on assets) = net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the last 4 quarters/ average total assets
ROE (return on equity) = net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the last 4 quarters/ average equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
EPS (earnings per share) = net profit attributable to owners of the Company/ weighted average number of ordinary shares Price to earnings ratio = Share price at the end of reporting period/earnings per share, calculated based on the net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the last 4 quarters
Current ratio = current assets / current liabilities
Quick ratio = (current assets - inventories) / current liabilities
6
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted 13 904 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2024, representing a 1.7% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail decreased by 5.1%, measured in EUR.
The Group's gross profit during Q1 of 2024 amounted to 7 789 thousand EUR and decrease by 4.1% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2024 decreased by 2.4% compared to Q1 of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 1.6%.
Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2024 amounted to 3 548 thousand EUR, compared to 3 963 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023, decrease by 10.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 25.5% for Q1 of 2024 (28.0% for Q1 of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2024 decreased by 9.7% and amounted to 4 298 thousand EUR, which is 30.9% in margin terms (4 761 thousand EUR and 33.7% for Q1 of 2023).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2024 amounted to 2 554 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 1 616 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2024 was 18.4% against net profit 11.4% for Q1 of 2023.
Financial position
As of 31 March 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 78 038 thousand EUR representing increase by 8.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.
Trade and other receivables increased by 925 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 2 279 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2024. Inventory balance increased by 91 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 031 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2024.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 2 264 thousand EUR and amounted to 56 384 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2024. Current liabilities increased by 3 473 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2024.
Investments
During Q1 of 2024 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 278 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 314 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 31 March 2024, the Group employed 1 650 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2024 amounted to 3 509 thousand EUR ( 3 492 thousand EUR in Q1 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 163 thousand EUR.
Decisions made by governing bodies during 04 months 2024
On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.
The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=enand Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.
On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:
- To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;
- To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.
7
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Shares of AS Silvano Fashion Group
As of 31 March 2024 registered share capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group amounted to 3 600 thousand EUR divided into 36 000 000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.10 EUR each. The share register is electronic and maintained at the Estonian Central Register of Securities. The Company has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn Stock Exchange main list (since 21.11.2006) and on Warsaw Stock Exchange (since 23.07.2007).
As of 31 March 2024 AS Silvano Fashion Group had 3 235 shareholders (as of 31 December 2023: 3 336 shareholders).
As of 31 March 2024 shareholders, whose interest in AS Silvano Fashion Group exceeded 5% included:
Name
Number of shares
Shareholding
Major shareholders
19 262 985
53.50%
BALTPLAST AS
9 115 798
25.32%
AS SEB PANK CLIENTS
8 000 000
22.22%
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
2 147 187
5.96%
Other shareholders
16 737 015
46.50%
Total number of shares
36 000 000
100.00%
As of 31 December 2023 shareholders, whose interest in AS Silvano Fashion Group exceeded 5% included:
Name
Number of shares
Shareholding
Major shareholders
19 262 985
53.50%
BALTPLAST AS
9 115 798
25.32%
AS SEB PANK CLIENTS
8 000 000
22.22%
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
2 147 187
5.96%
Other shareholders
16 737 015
46.50%
Total number of shares
36 000 000
100.00%
Share price development and turnover on the Tallinn Stock Exchange during Q1 months of 2024 (EUR)
During Q1 months of 2024 the highest and lowest prices of the AS Silvano Fashion Group` share on the Tallinn Stock Exchange were 1.188 EUR and 1.062 EUR, respectively
1,25
50000
1,2
40000
1,15
30000
1,1
20000
1,05
10000
1
0
Volume
SFG1T share price
8
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
110,00%
100,00%
90,00%
SFG1T share price
OMXBBGI
Share price development on the Warsaw Stock Exchange during Q1 of 2024(PLN)
During Q1 of 2024, the highest and lowest prices of the AS Silvano Fashion Group` share on the Warsaw Stock Exchange were 6.33 PLN and 4.89 PLN respectively.
8000
7000
6000
5000
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
7
6,5
6
5,5
5
4,5
4
3,5
Volume
SFG share price (WSE)
120%
110%
100%
90%
80%
SFG share price (WSE)
WIG 20
9
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024
Declaration of the Management Board
The Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group has reviewed and approved Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024 (hereinafter "the Interim Report").
Member of the Management Board confirms that according to his best knowledge the Interim Report gives a true and fair view of financial position of the Group, its financial performance and its cash flows in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by EU, and IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
Furthermore, Member of the Management Board confirms that in his opinion the Interim Report provides a fair review of significant developments in the Group's activities that occurred during the reporting period and their impact and describes significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the Group during future reporting periods.
The Interim Report has not been audited or otherwise reviewed by the auditors.
___________________________
Jarek Särgava
Member of the Management Board May 18, 2024
10
