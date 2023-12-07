Thu, 07 Dec 2023 10:00:00 +0200

The global fast food chain Burger King opens its newest restaurant today in Kaunas, located at 10 Pramonės Street. The brand new restaurant, which is the second Burger King restaurant in Kaunas, opens its doors to the public on Thursday, 7 December 2023, at 12:00.

The newest Burger King restaurant boasts a 320 m2 of restaurant space, seating 80 guests. The restaurant will be offering the full popular Burger King menu with flame-grilled burgers, plant-based options, kid's menu and so much more. The restaurant also offers a drive-through service, and to the delight of the electric car drivers, there are also two charging stations available for electric cars at the parking lot.

Commenting on the opening of the new restaurant in in Kaunas at 10 Pramonės Street, Laura Maarand, Burger King Commercial Manager in the Baltics, said:

"It is delightful to launch a brand new restaurant in Kaunas just in time for the holiday season, offering the residents and visitors of Kaunas alike the opportunity to enjoy our delicious burgers with a drive-through option. I am sure that the electric car owners will be also pleased about a new convenient option for a stopover where they can pleasantly combine the charging of their vehicles and a nice meal break.

"We hope that Burger King Pramones restaurant will receive the same warm welcome as our other six restaurants in Lithuania have had - everyone is very welcome!"

Tallink Grupp acquired the Burger Kingi Baltics franchise in 2019 and the first restaurants were opened in the Baltics in spring 2020. To date, there are a total of 21 Burger King restaurants in the region, across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Photos: Burger King new restaurant located at 10 Pramonės Street, Kaunas, Lithuania.

