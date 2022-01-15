Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Tallink Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Tallink Grupp : Burger King restaurant opens today at Riga Domina shopping centre

01/15/2022 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Burger King restaurant opens today at Riga Domina shopping centre Sat, 15 Jan 2022 09:00:00 +0200

Global fast food chain Burger King's next restaurant in the Baltics will be opened this morning at 10AM in the popular Domina shopping centre in Riga. This is the 15th restaurant of the famous fast food brand opened in the Baltics over the course of the last two years.

The new restaurant will offer visitors of the Domina centre and residents and guests of Riga more widely all the popular flame-grilled tastes and the full Burger King menu, which have already proved extremely popular among the many burger fans in the Baltics.

"The COVID virus has thrown one obstacle after another in the way of our Burger King franchise roll-out here in the Baltics as the opening of the first restaurants coincided with the start of the pandemic in 2020. Working on the launches has meant operating in the context of virus waves, restrictions, states of emergency and much more, which has inevitably meant delays and challenges. We have, however, got past all the obstacles and the restaurants we have opened to date have been received much better than we could have hoped in the current times and this is giving us the inspiration and motivation to keep going full steam ahead," Katre Kõvask, Head of Food and Beverage at Tallink Grupp, which owns the Burger King franchise in the Baltics, said.

"I am pleased that we are now ready to open the Domina centre restaurant and also managed to open the drive-through service at the Vienibas street Burger King at the very end of 2021, which is the first drive-through restaurant in Latvia and will enable burger fans to purchase their favourites from our menu without getting out of their car. We hope that Burger king fans in Latvia will find their way to all our restaurants already open in Latvia and we will share news of new restaurants as soon as more locations are identified and agreed, " Kõvask added.

Tallink Grupp obtained the Burger King franchise in the Baltics in the autumn of 2019 and the first restaurants were opened in spring 2020. To date, 15 Burger King restaurants have been opened across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and the company aims to open a total of 40 restaurants in the first five years of owning the franchise. Burger King currently employs approximately 300 people across its 15 restaurants.

For more information, please contact:

Katri Link
Communications Director
Tallink Grupp
Tel. +372 5304 2121
E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee


Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 07:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS TALLINK GRUPP
02:15aAS TALLINK GRUPP : Burger King restaurant opens today at Riga Domina shopping centre
PU
01/13AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp's vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLR..
PU
01/04AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp publishes 2021 fourth quarter and December statistics, re..
PU
01/04AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2021 and the fourth quarter of the year
AQ
01/04AS Tallink Grupp Announces Operating Results for the Month and Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2021AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp's shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-doc..
PU
2021AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink suspends operation of vessel Silja Europa early due to new trav..
PU
2021AS TALLINK GRUPP : Tallink Grupp's RoPax vessel Regal Star to undergo regular maintenance ..
PU
2021Managers' Transactions and change in substantial shareholding
AQ
2021AS TALLINK GRUPP : Vipper.com and Tallink Grupp launch global distribution partnership to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 415 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2021 -41,4 M -47,3 M -47,3 M
Net Debt 2021 705 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 465 M 532 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 513
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart AS TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,63 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS TALLINK GRUPP6.10%532
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.48%53 021
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-5.13%41 245
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC13.82%25 591
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.9.43%21 441
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.01%12 104