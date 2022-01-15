AS Tallink Grupp : Burger King restaurant opens today at Riga Domina shopping centre

Sat, 15 Jan 2022 09:00:00 +0200

Global fast food chain Burger King's next restaurant in the Baltics will be opened this morning at 10AM in the popular Domina shopping centre in Riga. This is the 15th restaurant of the famous fast food brand opened in the Baltics over the course of the last two years.

The new restaurant will offer visitors of the Domina centre and residents and guests of Riga more widely all the popular flame-grilled tastes and the full Burger King menu, which have already proved extremely popular among the many burger fans in the Baltics.

"The COVID virus has thrown one obstacle after another in the way of our Burger King franchise roll-out here in the Baltics as the opening of the first restaurants coincided with the start of the pandemic in 2020. Working on the launches has meant operating in the context of virus waves, restrictions, states of emergency and much more, which has inevitably meant delays and challenges. We have, however, got past all the obstacles and the restaurants we have opened to date have been received much better than we could have hoped in the current times and this is giving us the inspiration and motivation to keep going full steam ahead," Katre Kõvask, Head of Food and Beverage at Tallink Grupp, which owns the Burger King franchise in the Baltics, said.

"I am pleased that we are now ready to open the Domina centre restaurant and also managed to open the drive-through service at the Vienibas street Burger King at the very end of 2021, which is the first drive-through restaurant in Latvia and will enable burger fans to purchase their favourites from our menu without getting out of their car. We hope that Burger king fans in Latvia will find their way to all our restaurants already open in Latvia and we will share news of new restaurants as soon as more locations are identified and agreed, " Kõvask added.

Tallink Grupp obtained the Burger King franchise in the Baltics in the autumn of 2019 and the first restaurants were opened in spring 2020. To date, 15 Burger King restaurants have been opened across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and the company aims to open a total of 40 restaurants in the first five years of owning the franchise. Burger King currently employs approximately 300 people across its 15 restaurants.

