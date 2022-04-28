Log in
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04/28 08:59:41 am EDT
0.5830 EUR   -0.68%
10:06aAS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of first quarter of 2022
GL
02:31aAS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q1 2022
GL
02:31aAS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q1 2022
GL
AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of first quarter of 2022

04/28/2022 | 10:06am EDT
On 28 April 2022 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the first quarter of 2022. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

