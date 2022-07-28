Log in
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.5170 EUR   +1.37%
09:41aAS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of second quarter of 2022
GL
09:41aAS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of second quarter of 2022
GL
09:40aAS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of second quarter of 2022
AQ
AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of second quarter of 2022

07/28/2022 | 09:41am EDT
On 28 July 2022 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Margus Schults and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the second quarter of 2022. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment


