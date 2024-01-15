Tallink Grupp AS is a ferry operator providing mini-cruise and passenger transport services in the Baltic Sea region. The Company also offers cargo services on the various routes between Finland-Sweden, Estonia-Finland, Estonia-Sweden, Finland-Germany, and Latvia-Sweden under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. In addition, the Group operates four hotels in Tallinn and one in Riga. As of March 28, 2013, the Company's major shareholder was Infortar AS with a stake of 35.81%.