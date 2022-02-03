AS Tallink Grupp : Next stop - Gotland! Tallink opens ticket sales for this summer's special cruises

Thu, 03 Feb 2022 11:00:00 +0200

Tallink Grupp this morning opened ticket sales for the company's ever-popular summer cruises. Similarly to the last few years, customers will once again have the opportunity to safely enjoy the favourite destinations of travellers from the Nordics and Baltics - the islands of Aland and Gotland.

Tallink invites travel enthusiasts to explore Aland at the height of the white nights of Scandinavia with a departure from Helsinki via Tallinn on 23 June, and over the traditional autumn harvest festival with a departure from Helsinki via Tallinn on 16 September 2022.

This year, there are more opportunities offered to travellers to visit Gotland and its capital Visby, with altogether six departures from Tallinn - on 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 July and 7 August.

The summer special cruises will take place onboard the exceedingly popular Tallink Grupp's vessel Silja Europa, with all departures to all cruises to both Visby and Aland scheduled to leave from Helsinki and Tallinn in the late afternoon and evening on the above dates. The vessel arrives in Visby at 9AM the following morning local time and departs from Visby to Tallinn and Helsinki the same evening at 20.30, which gives the passengers ample opportunities to explore and enjoy Gotland during one whole day. Similarly, the vessel arrives in Mariehamn at 10AM the following morning, local time, and departs from Mariehamn at 18.00 the same evening, leaving also ample opportunity to explore the sights of the most wonderful Aland for 8 hours total.

Commenting on the travel opportunities offered by Tallink Grupp for the summer high season, Marina Jõgi, Head of Sales for Tallink Grupp, said:

"Over the last two years, we have offered our passengers more opportunities to visit Aland, however, this year, responding to our customers growing demand, we are offering more options to discover the other island treasure of the Baltic Sea - Gotland. With weekly departures from Helsinki and Tallinn to Gotland, there is more opportunity to fit this special cruise into your summer holiday calendar this year."

"Also, Aland continues to be in high demand among our customers, and this year, we offer our customers an opportunity to visit Aland during two peak seasons - over midsummer, to enjoy the magic of the Scandinavian white nights, and over the autumn harvest festival where the open farms day is taking place and Aland offers plenty of activities for the whole family", Jõgi added.

Tickets to Tallink's special summer cruises from Helsinki and Tallinn to Aland and Gotland, are available to buy from today, 3 February 2022, on the company's website at www.tallink.ee and www.tallinksilja.fi.

For more information to the media, please contact:

Katri Link

Communications Director

Tallink Grupp

Tel. +372 5304 2121

E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.