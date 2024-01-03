In December 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 491,222 passengers, which is a 6.0% increase compared to December 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 23.9% to 22,514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.7% to 59,577 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,338,921 passengers, which is a 3.3% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.7% to 76,198 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 172,972 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2023 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

 Dec 2023Dec 2022ChangeQ4 2023Q4 2022Change
Passengers491,222463,3006.0%1,338,9211,296,0473.3%
Finland–Sweden118,150141,715-16.6%374,083432,521-13.5%
Estonia–Finland321,409272,02118.2%831,499731,65013.7%
Estonia–Sweden51,66349,5644.2%133,339131,8761.1%
       
Cargo Units22,51429,591-23.9%76,19896,052-20.7%
Finland-Sweden2,4263,071-21.0%9,15911,388-19.6%
Estonia-Finland16,94822,702-25.3%55,57372,920-23.8%
Estonia-Sweden3,1403,818-17.8%11,46611,744-2.4%
       
Passenger Vehicles59,57760,638-1.7%172,972175,539-1.5%
Finland-Sweden4,1365,239-21.1%11,28814,300-21.1%
Estonia-Finland53,23353,1120.2%156,497155,5890.6%
Estonia-Sweden2,2082,287-3.5%5,1875,650-8.2%

                                

FINLAND–SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. In November, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November, the cruise vessel Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment

  • 2023 12 ENG