  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  AS Tallink Grupp
  News
  Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59:33 2023-03-02 am EST
0.5740 EUR   +1.23%
02:01aAS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2023
GL
02:01aAs tallink grupp statistics for february 2023
GL
03/02As Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp's vessel Baltic Princess head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
PU
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2023

03/03/2023 | 02:01am EST
In February 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,796 passengers, which is a 51.3% increase compared to February 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 26,784 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 11.0% to 50,259 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2023 were the following:

 February 2023February 2022Change
Passengers355,796235,21451.3%
Finland - Sweden114,18179,23344.1%
Estonia - Finland205,738139,70847.3%
Estonia - Sweden35,87716,273120.5%
    
Cargo Units26,78432,958-18.7%
Finland - Sweden2,5525,834-56.3%
Estonia - Finland19,78422,937-13.7%
Estonia - Sweden4,4484,1876.2%
    
Passenger Vehicles50,25945,29511.0%
Finland - Sweden3,4134,454-23.4%
Estonia - Finland45,41139,83014.0%
Estonia - Sweden1,4351,01141.9%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The February Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 17 days in total.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The February Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services including new shuttle vessel MyStar that was added to the route from 13 December 2022. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The February Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

OTHER EVENTS

In February 2023, the charter agreement extension was signed for six months for the cruise vessel Galaxy.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


