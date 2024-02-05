In January 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 329,974 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to January 2023. The number of cargo units increased by 4.5% to 28,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.0% to 50,234 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2024 were the following:

 January 2024January 2023Change
Passengers329,974338,194-2.4%
Finland - Sweden73,78299,217-25.6%
Estonia - Finland224,717201,44911.6%
Estonia - Sweden31,47537,528-16.1%
    
Cargo Units28,60627,3824.5%
Finland - Sweden3,0263,241-6.6%
Estonia - Finland21,54919,8268.7%
Estonia - Sweden4,0314,315-6.6%
    
Passenger Vehicles50,23451,764-3.0%
Finland - Sweden2,7593,519-21.6%
Estonia - Finland45,53846,365-1.8%
Estonia - Sweden1,9371,8803.0%

                                    

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the route for 6 days in total due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.


