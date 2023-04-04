AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March 2023 and Q1 2023

In March 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,787 passengers, which is a 17.3% increase compared to March 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 13.8% to 32,566 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.5% to 55,616 units in the same comparison.
In the first quarter of 2023 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,049,777 passengers, which is a 45.7% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.9% to 86,732 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.3% to 157,639 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2023 and the first quarter of the year were the following:
|
|March 2023
|March 2022
|Change
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|355,787
|303,360
|17.3%
|1,049,777
|720,261
|45.7%
|Finland–Sweden
|98,198
|101,894
|-3.6%
|311,596
|229,905
|35.5%
|Estonia–Finland
|220,022
|170,326
|29.2%
|627,209
|427,805
|46.6%
|Estonia–Sweden
|37,567
|31,140
|20.6%
|110,972
|62,551
|77.4%
|Cargo Units
|32,566
|37,767
|-13.8%
|86,732
|101,938
|-14.9%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,915
|6,509
|-55.2%
|8,708
|18,846
|-53.8%
|Estonia-Finland
|24,211
|25,745
|-6.0%
|63,821
|69,997
|-8.8%
|Estonia-Sweden
|5,440
|5,513
|-1.3%
|14,203
|13,095
|8.5%
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,616
|54,277
|2.5%
|157,639
|140,380
|12.3%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,896
|4,989
|-42.0%
|9,828
|13,200
|-25.5%
|Estonia-Finland
|50,689
|46,941
|8.0%
|142,465
|122,426
|16.4%
|Estonia-Sweden
|2,031
|2,347
|-13.5%
|5,346
|4,754
|12.5%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries did not operate on the route for 45 days in total.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
