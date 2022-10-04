Advanced search
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-10-03 am EDT
0.4625 EUR   -1.07%
02:30aAS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of the Year
AQ
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of the Year

10/04/2022 | 02:31am EDT
In September 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 392 491 passengers, which is an 26.5% increase compared to September 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 34 169 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 61 603 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 893 603 passengers, which is an 65.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 13.1% to 102 399 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 21.0% to 277 747 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2022 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

 September 2022September 2021ChangeQ3 2022Q3 2021Change
Passengers392 491310 26526.5%1 893 6031 144 09265.5%
Finland - Sweden123 92792 32134.2%691 352379 32282.3%
Estonia - Finland240 307189 00727.1%1 049 481649 20661.7%
Estonia - Sweden28 25728 937-2.3%152 770115 56432.2%
       
Cargo Units34 16933 9820.6%102 39990 53813.1%
Finland - Sweden4 8797 143-31.7%14 77117 570-15.9%
Estonia - Finland25 22121 80415.7%76 11760 96724.8%
Estonia - Sweden4 0695 035-19.2%11 51112 001-4.1%
       
Passenger Vehicles61 60364 610-4.7%277 747229 46821.0%
Finland - Sweden7 1088 627-17.6%58 78742 70737.7%
Estonia - Finland52 84953 438-1.1%207 231174 97918.4%
Estonia - Sweden1 6462 545-35.3%11 72911 782-0.4%

ESTONIA – FINLAND
Third quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Cruise ferry Silja Europa operated on the route until mid-August. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 17 departures on Estonia-Finland route in September.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Regal Star operated also on Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 11 September. In September cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated temporarily on Estonia-Finland route and during that period there was no cruise ferry operation on Estonia-Sweden route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Galaxy operated on the route until 11 September.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

 

Attachment


