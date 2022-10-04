AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of the Year

In September 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 392 491 passengers, which is an 26.5% increase compared to September 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 34 169 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 61 603 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 893 603 passengers, which is an 65.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 13.1% to 102 399 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 21.0% to 277 747 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2022 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

September 2022 September 2021 Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Passengers 392 491 310 265 26.5% 1 893 603 1 144 092 65.5% Finland - Sweden 123 927 92 321 34.2% 691 352 379 322 82.3% Estonia - Finland 240 307 189 007 27.1% 1 049 481 649 206 61.7% Estonia - Sweden 28 257 28 937 -2.3% 152 770 115 564 32.2% Cargo Units 34 169 33 982 0.6% 102 399 90 538 13.1% Finland - Sweden 4 879 7 143 -31.7% 14 771 17 570 -15.9% Estonia - Finland 25 221 21 804 15.7% 76 117 60 967 24.8% Estonia - Sweden 4 069 5 035 -19.2% 11 511 12 001 -4.1% Passenger Vehicles 61 603 64 610 -4.7% 277 747 229 468 21.0% Finland - Sweden 7 108 8 627 -17.6% 58 787 42 707 37.7% Estonia - Finland 52 849 53 438 -1.1% 207 231 174 979 18.4% Estonia - Sweden 1 646 2 545 -35.3% 11 729 11 782 -0.4%

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Third quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Cruise ferry Silja Europa operated on the route until mid-August. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 17 departures on Estonia-Finland route in September.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In the third quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and cargo vessels. Regal Star operated also on Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 11 September. In September cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated temporarily on Estonia-Finland route and during that period there was no cruise ferry operation on Estonia-Sweden route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In the third quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Galaxy operated on the route until 11 September.



