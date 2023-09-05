Tue, 05 Sep 2023 14:15:00 +0300

Tallink Grupp has this morning announced that it will bring back the popular cruise service to the Tallinn-Helsinki route and the company's vessel Victoria I will start operating on the popular route between the two Nordic capitals from Thursday, 12 October 2023. This means that the company is increasing its daily departures between the two capital cities again to pre-pandemic levels, offering 14 departures between Tallinn and Helsinki daily.

Victoria I will start operating according to the following schedule:

12.30 Departure from Tallinn to Helsinki

16.00 Arrival in Helsinki

18.30 Departure from Helsinki to Tallinn

22.00 Arrival in Tallinn

Commenting on the decision to add capacity to the Tallinn-Helsinki route, Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said:

"Passenger numbers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route have shown steady growth and customer demand is there for the cruise product to return, so I am pleased that we are able to meet that demand.

"Victoria I has had a good make-over in the last month and she is ready to offer our customers amazing experiences on the Baltic Sea again. With the best food, amazing entertainment and convenient departures for a trip to Tallinn, she is once again ready to serve our good customers."

Victoria I tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, 12 September 2023 on Tallink Grupp's websites.

