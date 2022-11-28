Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  AS Tallink Grupp
  News
  Summary
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  03:12 2022-11-28 am EST
0.5000 EUR   +0.40%
AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp appoints Anna-Liisa Sisask at new Finance Director from January 2023

11/28/2022 | 02:55am EST
Tallink Grupp appoints Anna-Liisa Sisask at new Finance Director from January 2023 Mon, 28 Nov 2022 09:30:00 +0200

Tallink Grupp has appointed Anna-Liisa Sisask as the company's new finance director starting from January 2023. The group's former finance director Joonas Joost left the company in October to take up a new position in the real estate sector. The company carried out an extensive recruitment process to fill the position with the best new leader for the company's finance teams.

Anna-Liisa Sisask joins Tallink Grupp from Euroapteek (part of the Euroapotheca Group), where she has worked since 2021, most recently as a Management Board Member and the Finance Director since the start of 2022. Between 2019 and 2021 Anna-Liisa worked as the financial controller for the Baltics at ABB Electrification, and prior to that she lived and worked abroad in a number of leading finance roles since 2004. Anna-Liisa holds a BA degree in accounting and financial management from Estonian Business School (equal to MA degree level today) since 2004 and is currently working towards the Professional Qualification of the UK Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

"We are pleased to welcome a new leader with extensive international experience in our finance team, who will take responsibility for the management and development of the various finance teams across the whole Tallink Grupp and all its subsidiaries. Anna-Liisa's long and varied experience as a manager and consultant of finance teams in a number of different sectors will bring new knowledge and expertise into our business, and will no doubt strengthen the cooperation between the finance team and different departments, but also between the various units in the finance team itself as well," Margus Schults, Management Board Member responsible for the finance area at Tallink Grupp, said.

Anna-Liisa joins Tallink Grupp on 9 January 2023.

Photo attached: Anna-Liisa Sisask

For more information to the media, please contact:
Katri Link
Communications Director
Tallink Grupp
Tel. +372 5304 2121
E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 14 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.
www.tallink.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 07:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
