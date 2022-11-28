AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp appoints Anna-Liisa Sisask at new Finance Director from January 2023

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 09:30:00 +0200

Tallink Grupp has appointed Anna-Liisa Sisask as the company's new finance director starting from January 2023. The group's former finance director Joonas Joost left the company in October to take up a new position in the real estate sector. The company carried out an extensive recruitment process to fill the position with the best new leader for the company's finance teams.

Anna-Liisa Sisask joins Tallink Grupp from Euroapteek (part of the Euroapotheca Group), where she has worked since 2021, most recently as a Management Board Member and the Finance Director since the start of 2022. Between 2019 and 2021 Anna-Liisa worked as the financial controller for the Baltics at ABB Electrification, and prior to that she lived and worked abroad in a number of leading finance roles since 2004. Anna-Liisa holds a BA degree in accounting and financial management from Estonian Business School (equal to MA degree level today) since 2004 and is currently working towards the Professional Qualification of the UK Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

"We are pleased to welcome a new leader with extensive international experience in our finance team, who will take responsibility for the management and development of the various finance teams across the whole Tallink Grupp and all its subsidiaries. Anna-Liisa's long and varied experience as a manager and consultant of finance teams in a number of different sectors will bring new knowledge and expertise into our business, and will no doubt strengthen the cooperation between the finance team and different departments, but also between the various units in the finance team itself as well," Margus Schults, Management Board Member responsible for the finance area at Tallink Grupp, said.

Anna-Liisa joins Tallink Grupp on 9 January 2023.

