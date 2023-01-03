AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp's 2022 annual passenger figure bounces back after COVID years and nearly doubles compared to 2021

Tue, 03 Jan 2023 09:00:00 +0200

Tallink Grupp has today published its 2022 fourth quarter and December passenger and cargo statistics, which show improvement after the last two COVID years despite the global economic and security challenges and despite six of the company's vessels being chartered out by Q4 of the year.

During the full year 2022, Tallink Grupp transported a total of 5 462 085 passengers on all the company's routes, which is a 84.4% increase compared to the full year 2021 (2 961 975 passengers in 2021). Passenger numbers increased on all three of the company's current regular routes Finland-Sweden, Estonia-Finland and Estonia-Sweden compared to 2021, with the greatest increase of 96% on the Finland-Sweden routes with a total of 1 859 209 passengers carried on the route in 2022, the Estonia-Sweden route following closely behind with a 93.4% increase and a total of 482 345 carried in 2022, and the Estonia-Finland route seeing an increase of 76.9% year-on-year and a total of 3 120 531 passengers carried on the route in 2022.

The number of passenger vehicles transported in 2022 increased by 36,1% compared to the previous year with a total of 819 229 passenger vehicles transported on all the company's routes during the year (602 033 passenger vehicles in 2021).

The number of cargo units carried by the company in 2022, although not seeing as sharp an increase as passenger numbers, also increased by 11% compared to 2021. The number of cargo units carried during the year totalled 409 769 units for the full year (369 170 units in 2021). The greatest increase in the cargo units carried was seen on the company's Estonia-Finland routes, which saw a 19% increase in unit numbers year-on-year. The only decrease of the year among the company's passenger and cargo statistics was the company's cargo units carried on the Finland-Sweden routes, impacted by the chartering out of the company's vessel Galaxy, leading to reduced cargo capacity.

Commenting on the statistics for the full year 2022, Tallink Grupp's CEO Paavo Nõgene said:

- "We have not seen passenger figures exceeding 4 million in the last two years, so although the 5.5 million carried in 2022 is still not comparable to pre-Covid numbers, we are very pleased with this outcome for 2022. With six ships less in regular operations during the last quarter of the year, due to charter agreements and important war relief support, it is close to the maximum that could have been achieved during the year when COVID subsided, but even worse geopolitical crises arose.

- "It has taken a great deal of effort from everyone in Tallink, both on shore and on board, to return people to the ships after the pandemic and keep them sailing through geopolitical storms and an uncertain and challenging economic outlook. It has been a valiant team effort carried on from the COVID years, which makes me very proud to work with the people we have in Tallink Grupp. I am also grateful to our loyal customers for finding their way back to us after some years apart and for their continuing faith in us, which enables us to continue rebuilding our business one step at a time.

- "We will see what 2023 will have in store for all of us, but I hope most of all that it will bring with it peace. I am thankful and proud of each colleague and everyone who is currently doing their bit whether on board our accommodation vessels or anywhere else to help those faced with the challenges arising from the war. Our support is and continues to be there also in 2023 for those who need it the most.

- "I am sure that our newest star of the Baltic Sea MyStar will find its own friends and fans in 2023 who will find their way to us again and again, but our customers' other big favourites currently in regular operation Baltic Queen, Silja Serenade, Silja Symphony, Baltic Princess, Megastar, Star and their professional crew are also all keen to welcome both old and new friends on board for the nicest little getaway, so we hope to see everyone on board in 2023."

For more information to the media, please contact:

Kai-Ines Nelson

Senior Communications Specialist, Tallink Grupp

Tel +372 55 689 644

E-mail: kai-ines.nelson@tallink.ee

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.