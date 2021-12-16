Log in
    TAL1T   EE3100004466

AS TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
AS Tallink Grupp : Tallink Grupp's RoPax vessel Regal Star to undergo regular maintenance between 23 December 2021 and 16 January 2022

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
Tallink Grupp's RoPax vessel Regal Star to undergo regular maintenance between 23 December 2021 and 16 January 2022 Thu, 16 Dec 2021 09:00:00 +0200

Tallink Grupp's Paldiski-Kapellskär route RoPax vessel Regal Star will not be operating between 23 December 2021 and 16 January 2022 as the vessel will be transferred to the floating dock for regular maintenance at the at BLRT Repair Yards' shipyard in Tallinn.

During the docking several underwater hull and technical works will be carried out on the vessel, including maintenance of several technical systems on board, installation of some new systems (e.g. new Ballast Water Treatment System) and upgrade of the existing systems (e.g. engine control system, etc). The docking is part of the company's vessels' regular maintenance and modernisation programme. All Tallink Grupp's vessels go through regular technical maintenance twice in any five year period.

Regal Star technical works will be carried out at the BLRT Repair Yards shipyard in Tallinn. During the vessel's docking, the company's other vessel on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, Sailor, will operate according to a more frequent schedule.

Tallink Grupp's cargo transportation schedule can be found here: https://www.tallink.com/documents/10192/109489502/Cargo_Timetable_2021

Regal Star will return to Paldiski-Kapellskär route on Monday, 17 January 2022.


More information to the media:

Kai-Ines Nelson
Senior Communications Specialist, Tallink Grupp
Tel +372 55 689 644
E-mail: kai-ines.nelson@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company's fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. For more info, visit: www.tallink.com

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
